Sunday, 8 March, 2020, 4:12 PM
Editorial

International Women’s Day today

Published : Sunday, 8 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122

In tuned with the rest of the world, Bangladesh is also observing the International Women's Day (IWD) today. This year's theme for the international event is - 'An equal world is an enabled world'. Without a second thought the theme has a strong rationale for establishing equilibrium in the society.

Since the country's journey as an independent and sovereign nation in 1971, Bangladesh is committed to achieve comprehensive development for women according to the constitution. This commitment is expressed through Article 27, 28, 29 and 65(3) of Bangladesh Constitution. Article 28(4) of the Constitution provides for making specific law for women emancipation.  Apart from this, Bangladesh is a signatory to almost all international conventions and covenants for women development. The Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) is worth mentioning.

The world has been celebrating the IWD since 1910. And although March 8 has been celebrated by the United Nations since 1975, women in our society have a long way to go before their rights are fully protected or even recognised. Yes, there have been some notable achievements. We have seen women climb to the top of public office, there has been an increase in women's participation the field of entrepreneurship and the administrative cadres and women, in general, have become a cornerstone of our labour force in the readymade garments industry.

And yet, women continue to face discrimination in the workplace where their contribution is seldom recognised. Violence against women, which has often led to deaths, points to a society that remains aloof to their rights as human beings.

However, it's encouraging to note that in order to ensure overall development of women and children, the government has formulated 'National Women Development Policy, 2011; National Children Policy, 2011; Early Childhood Care and Development Policy, 2013 , DNA) Act, 2014 and Early Marriage Protection Act, 2017.





'National Plan of Action' has been formulated to implement National Women Development Policy and prevention of violence against women and children. All these instruments are targeted to transform women into a capable human capital through their political, social, administrative and economic empowerment. And the progress has gathered momentum under the very astute leadership of a female prime minister.

The day belongs to all women across the world. So together, let's all be tenacious in accelerating gender parity while creating a balanced world - as much as women, men should also equally ensure our women's' rights for a better and beautiful future.



