Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 March, 2020, 4:12 PM
latest Bangladesh confirms 3 coronavirus cases: IEDCR        HC cancels GK Shamim's bail in two cases      
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

COVID-2019 outbreak & Bangladesh

Published : Sunday, 8 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Dear Sir

The world has been experiencing a new type of virus infection which has been claiming many lives. Since its inception about four months ago in China, noble coronavirus has claimed more than 3000 lives in a single country. Now the virus has spread many other countries around the world and rising death tolls. The USA, South Korea, Iran, Singapore, Saudi Arabia and many countries in the Middle East and other parts of the world are also affected with the deadly virus.

The situation has turned from bad to worse as our neighbouring country has recently been identified patient of coronavirus which is alarming news for us. It is high time for us to take preparation for any untoward situation since we have a populous country affecting of may go wildfire. Government has to widen its watchdog and vigilance in the airports and borders areas so that no affected people could enter into the country. Doctors and people should be trained up for detection of coronavirus patients and proper treatment.




More money should be allocated in research for tackling the virus. Massive awareness program through various media must be created so that people get proper knowledge of the virus and precautionary measures.
Mohammad Zonaed Emran
Mutual Trust Bank



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
COVID-2019 outbreak & Bangladesh
#MeToo movement:  Equality or security?
Women empowerment--progressive force of society
Feminist revolution arrived in Pakistan!
‘We shall never surrender to the Corona-curse’
The greatest speech of the greatest Bangali
Europe must uphold its values amidst new refugee crisis
Knowing students’ psychology


Latest News
Death toll from China quarantine hotel collapse rises to 10
13 war crime suspects arrested in Kurigram
Death toll rises to 7; Bride among 2 still missing
5 to walk gallows for killing school teacher
HC cancels GK Shamim's bail in two cases
'Money will be refunded, if fails to perform Hajj'
Law and order meeting held in Khulna
Meherpur trader strangled
Don’t be worried over coronavirus: PM
China reports 27 new virus deaths, lowest rise in cases since Jan
Most Read News
The Great Prophet Muhammad (sm)
Opi’s journey strive for excellence
'Coronavirus may spread in Bangladesh any time'
2 siblings found slaughtered in Dhaka; Mother burnt
Khagrachhari clash: Now 6 BGB members sued
Three die in Munsiganj road accident, 4 wounded
20th Founding Anniversary Friendly Cricket match of BRU
Bangladeshi 'beaten dead' by Indians
International Women’s Day on Sunday
Tk 12 lakh assets burnt in two districts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft