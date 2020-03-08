COVID-2019 outbreak & Bangladesh







The world has been experiencing a new type of virus infection which has been claiming many lives. Since its inception about four months ago in China, noble coronavirus has claimed more than 3000 lives in a single country. Now the virus has spread many other countries around the world and rising death tolls. The USA, South Korea, Iran, Singapore, Saudi Arabia and many countries in the Middle East and other parts of the world are also affected with the deadly virus.



The situation has turned from bad to worse as our neighbouring country has recently been identified patient of coronavirus which is alarming news for us. It is high time for us to take preparation for any untoward situation since we have a populous country affecting of may go wildfire. Government has to widen its watchdog and vigilance in the airports and borders areas so that no affected people could enter into the country. Doctors and people should be trained up for detection of coronavirus patients and proper treatment.









More money should be allocated in research for tackling the virus. Massive awareness program through various media must be created so that people get proper knowledge of the virus and precautionary measures.

Mohammad Zonaed Emran

Mutual Trust Bank

