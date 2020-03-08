

‘We shall never surrender to the Corona-curse’

Right now, our government's topmost priority should be to deter the entry of the deadly virus within our demarcated geographical boundaries. But what is the government doing to address the challenge, so far?



The answer is simple - not much comparing to the 80 or so countries inflicted with the endemic?



It is right now where all our political parties coupled with the public should unite under a single platform cutting across party lines. And it is right now when the government should act with a hell-bent determination to fight the spreading of the deadly disease.



At least this writer expects the Churchill- like determination from our prime minister to fight the Coronavirus. Remember those mesmeric determined lines by the late statesman battling Nazi occupation of the United Kingdom of Great Britain. The excerpt of his speech that became iconic during the critical stage of World War Two was - "we shall fight on the seas and oceans, we shall fight with growing confidence and growing strength in the air, we shall defend our island, whatever the cost may be. We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender."



However, Churchill's reality was different encountering a dissimilar invading occupation military force to ours. The Chinese army is far from attacking us, but it's the deadly virus to have spread from China that keeps haunting us every moment.



Perhaps our terribly polluted environment is one of the key reasons for defusing the Corona-curse automatically or perhaps' Allah'r Rahmat (The God almighty's blessing) whatever, there is no room to remain complacent in this regard.



Reiterating the epic Winston Churchill-lines on a different time, situation and country - we shall fight on the seas and oceans, we shall fight with growing confidence and growing strength in the air, and we shall defend Bangladesh, whatever the cost may be to deter Corona's entry to our country. We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender to the Corona-curse.



Against the backdrop of all our economic and development challenges, this and only this should be our solemn pledge to fight against the endemic. That said - we the people of Bangladesh have become accustomed to learn lessons and take actions only after a disaster strikes. Let this be a different occasion, where we would have learnt by preventing a looming health disaster in advance.



As far as political machinations are concerned, the party in power must also realise that the entry of Coronavirus in Bangladesh will open up bitter and heated political battles. In fact, it will be a political victory too, if the AL regime can only restrict the Corona's entry at bay.



With or without speech rhetoric, it is indeed a challenge for the government. But the set of actions adopted by our government to combat the Corona-curse is yet far too limited. Amazingly, Myanmar is ahead of us by barring entry of cruise ships. Myanmar, which shares a long and porous border with neighbouring China, is surprisingly not among the over 80 countries with confirmed COVID-19 cases. However, the country's health authorities have warned of a potential outbreak and urged people to avoid mass gatherings.



So far, apart from screen-testing of airline passengers our government hasn't done enough to talk about. Since there has not been a case located in Bangladesh as yet, the most practical step would be to limit travel and also issue health alert notices all over the country. All foreigners from whatever country should be subjected to a specified time of quarantine - until situation improves. In the meantime, local specialists should come forward to help in the research to find an antidote.



Bangladesh remains at high risk of the Coronavirus-spread as the country's close proximity with the countries where regular incidences of the novel virus occurred left it to the chance of virus contamination anytime.



A temporary ban on air travel between China and Bangladesh will definitely come at a cost but the risk is worth taking. Additionally, we must also restrict flights from other Corona-infected countries. Most importantly our leadership must seriously consider, at the end of the day, what all matter is that how sincere is our government to protect its public health and well - being.



We shall never surrender to the corona-calamity.



The writer is assistant editor, news & editorial, The Daily Observer

















