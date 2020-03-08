Video
Sunday, 8 March, 2020
Home Countryside

Two women with burn juries die

Published : Sunday, 8 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Two women including a girl with physical disabilities of two districts- Kurigram and Satkhira, who were suffering from burn injuries in separate fire incidents, died recently.
CHILMARI, KURIGRAM: A physically disabled girl was burnt to death in a fire incident in Bepari Bazar area of Chilmari Upazila in the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Mst Mahmuda Khatun Fulti, 13, daughter of Md Ful Mia of the same area. She was a student of Chilmari School for Autistic Children.
Local sources said Mahmuda was cooking rice at her own house on February 6 last. At that time, she was severely injured in a fire incident. Later, a kabiraj (local doctor) started her treatment. After a month of treatment, Mahmuda died at around 10am.     
SATKHIRA: A young woman with burn injuries died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Wednesday after fighting for life for 13 days.
Police said the woman sustained burn injuries after criminals torched their house at Mobarakpur Village in Tala Upazila of the district on February 21 last.
Deceased Farhana Akhter Ratna was the wife of Hasibur Rahman of Daulatpur Upazila in Kushtia District.
The couple lived in a rented house at Mobarakpur Village in the upazila.




Deceased's Father Rokon Sardar said on the night of February 21, some criminals torched their house spraying petrol from outside. At that time, Hasib went outside to buy mosquito coils.
Hearing her screams, neighbours rescued Ratna and took her to Tala Upazila Health Complex.  Later, Ratna was referred to DMCH following deterioration of her condition where she succumbed to her injuries.
Her father Rokon Sarder filed a case against four persons including the deceased's former husband Mizanur with Tala Police Station (PS).
Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge of the PS Mehedi Russell said police are trying to arrest the accused.



« PreviousNext »

