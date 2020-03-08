Rajshahi growers eye bumper mango yield

Farmers of Rajshahi district are eyeing bumper mango yield this year despite poor budding.





As the summer season is approaching, hundreds and thousands of mango trees have started sprouting buds in Rajshahi region which is regarded as the capital of mango.





Experts and scientists said the blooming mango flowering at this stage predicts an excellent production of the most popular fruit in the region this season if the weather remains favourable till its harvesting.





Some farmers and traders in the region are worried about getting expected yield due to low sprouting of mango buds in some areas.





Experts said this year's prolonged winter has caused delayed sprouting.





Farmer Anwar Hossen of Holidagachhi area in Charghat Upazila said he has over 300 mango trees in his orchard. He has cultivated Haribhanga, Gopalbhog and Amropali varieties of mango. He hopes to get good mango output this season.





Mahtab Uddin Badsha, owner of about 1,000 mango trees in Bagha Upazila said about 95 per cent mango trees have bloomed so far in his orchard predicting a bumper production this season. He hoped to make good profit by selling the mangoes in the market.





Sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) here said mango has been cultivated in about 17,573 hectares of land in the district.



