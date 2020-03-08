Pledge renewed to re-build BD as dreamt by Bangabandhu



To mark the celebration of historic 7th March speech of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, wreath being placed at Bangabandhu's mural in Barishal

Bangabandhu gave the historic speech on the day at the Ramna Race Course (now Suhrawardy Udyan) in the capital where over two million people gathered to listen to him. The speech finally led the country to the Independence War.

BARISHAL: On the occasion, Barishal City Corporation (BCC) Mayor Serniabat Sadik Abdullah, and Panel Mayor Gazi Noymul Islam Litu placed wreaths at Bangabandhu's mural at local Awami League (AL) office in Shaheed Sohel Chattar area of the city.

a rally brought out in Gaibandha Town

GAIBANDHA: Marking the Day, district administration organised different programmes.

In the morning, Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad and local lawmaker Mahabub Ara Begum Gini, DC Abdul Matin, Acting Police Super (SP) Moynul Haque, district AL GS Abu Bakar Siddique, and Gaibandha Municipality Mayor Advocate Shah Masud Zahangir Kabir Milon placed wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu.

A rally was brought out, and it paraded the main roads of the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held on Public Library premises with DC Abdul Matin in the chair while Whip Mahabub Ara Begum Gini was present as chief guest and Zila Parishad Chairman Ataur Rahman Sarker, Acting SP Moynul Haque, district AL GS Abu Bakar Siddique, and Gaibandha Municipality Mayor Advocate Shah Masud Zahangir Kabir Milon were present as special guests.

The speakers said, on this day in 1971, the great leader Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivered his epoch-making speech of independence at the Race Course Maidan, now Suhrawardy Udyan, in Dhaka.

Whip Mahabub Ara Begum Gini said the 7th March speech of Bangabandhu had a sparkling effect on the entire population in East Pakistan, now Bangladesh, and they became united under his efficient leadership to bravely fight for liberating the motherland from Pakistani rule.

munajat being offered at Bangabandhu's grave in Tungipara of Gopalganj

Earlier, Alfad Hossain, a seventh-grader of Taslim Uddin Bidya Niketan of Sadullapur Upazila, presented the historical 7th March speech in the function.

GOPALGANJ: On the occasion, local AL leaders and workers, led by Sheikh Helal Uddin, MP, and Organising Secretary of central AL SM Kamal Hossen, placed wreaths on the grave of Bangabandhu at Tungipara in the morning.

Later, they offered munajat seeking salvation to the souls of Bangabandhu and his family members.

At that time, district AL President Chowdhury Emdadul Haque, GS Mahbub Ali Khan, Joint GS SM Akkas Ali, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary M Badrul Alam Badar, Tungipara Upazila AL President Sheikh Abul Bashar Khair, GS Babul Sheikh, Tungipara Upazila Chairman Solaiman Biswas, Former Tungipara Municipality Mayor Ilias Hossen, Municipality AL GS Forkan Biswas, and Former Municipality AL President Sheikh Tozammel Hossen Tutul were also present.

JOYPURHAT: On the occasion, district AL hoisted national and party flags atop its office, and placed wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu at the same place.

wreaths being taken to be offered at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Sherpur DC office

More than 100 children of different educational institutions participated in painting and Bangabandhu's historic March 7 speech contests.

After the end of the contest, Joypurhat Library and Club GS Raja Chowdhury distributed prizes among the winners of the competition.

At that time, district AL leader Nandalal Parshi, Nabonatya Sangha GS Dilip Sen, and journalist Shahadul Islam Sazu spoke in the function.

KISHOREGANJ: On the occasion, district AL organised different programmes.

National and party flags were hoisted atop AL office, and wreaths were placed at the portrait of Bangabandhu.

A discussion meeting was held at AL office with district AL President Advocate Kamrul Ashan Shahjahan in the chair.

Among others, Zila Parishad Chairman Md Zillur Rahman, district AL GS Advocate MA Afzal, Kishoreganj Municipality Mayor Md Parvez Mia, Former Mayor Narul Islam Nuru, Public Prosecutor Shah Azizul Haque, district AL Vice President Advocate MA Rashid, Forest and Environment Secretary Anayet Karim Omi, Religious Affairs Secretary AKM Shamsul Islam Khan Masum, district Mahila AL GS Bilkis Begum, Krishak League GS Anwar Hossain Bacchu, Sadar Upazila AL President Advocate Ataur Rahman, GS Professor Sharif Sadi, district Chhatra League President Anwar Hossain Mollah Sumon, and GS Mohammad Foyez Oman Khan also spoke on the occasion.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: On the occasion, a rally led by Fulbari Upazila Juba League GS Abu Bakkar Siddik Milon, and district Chhatra League President Emdadul Haque Milon was brought out from Fulbari Degree College premises, and after parading the main roads of the town, it ended at the same place.

Meanwhile, another rally led by upazila AL President Ataur Rahman Sheikh was brought out from Podder Market area, and after parading it ended at Tinkona intersection. Later, a discussion meeting was held at the same place where upazila AL Joint GS Nurul Huda Dulal, Kurigram Zila Parishad Member Ahammad Ali Ratan Podder, former student leader and Union Parishad Chairman Harun-or-Rashid Harun, Upazila Vice Chairman and upazila Krishak League GS Abdul Latif, and Juba League leader Nozir Hossen spoke.

and discussions held in Laxmipur

Among others, Upazila Chairman Advocate Ezaz Ahmed Mamun, AL leaders Newaz Tipu Newaz, Advocate Md Nazrul Islam, Md Mahbur Rahman, Muntasim Billah, Md Jamirul Islam Babu, Md Abu Yusuf Lalu, Md Fazlul Haque, local Juba League leader Md Abdul Kader, and Md Imran Ahmed Collins.

Earlier, a rally was brought out and wreaths were placed at the portrait of Bangabandhu.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: On the occasion, upazila AL hoisted national and party flags atop its office, and placed wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at Bonpara Joy Bangla Samajik Andolan office where district AL Health Secretary and Upazila Chairman Dr Siddikur Rahman Patwary, Gurudaspur Municipality Mayor Shahnewaz Ali Molla, upazila AL President Anisur Rahman Sarker, upazila AL Organising Secretary Rafiqul Bari, Former Union Parishad Chairman Khokan Molla, Natore Zila Parishad Members Md Abu Bakar Siddik and Abul Kalam Joarder, and Baraigram Union AL President Isahaq Ali Molla spoke.

NETRAKONA: On the occasion, State Minister for Social Welfare and district AL GS Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, MP, district AL President Motiar Rahman Khan, Vice President Advocate Amirul Islam, Organising Secretary Shamsur Rahman Liton, Office Secretary Majharul Islam, and Labour Affairs Secretary Gazi Mozammel Hossen Tuku placed wreaths at Bangabandhu's portrait.

National and party flags were hoisted atop district AL office. Later, a discussion meeting was held.

PIROJPUR: On the occasion, district AL and its front organisations placed wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu on Saturday morning.

and Tangail (6) towns

District AL and its front organisations arranged special prayer. District AL organised a discussion meeting at upazila parishad auditorium in the town.

SHERPUR: On the occasion, Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad freedom fighter Atiur Rahman Atik, MP, placed wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of DC office.

Later, DC, SP, Zila Muktijoddha Sangsad Command, district AL, Sherpur Municipality, Sherpur Press Club, and different socio-cultural and political organisations also placed wreaths there.









District administration organised a discussion meeting at local Shilpakala Academy where Whip Atiur Rahman Atik, MP, was chief guest and DC Anar Koly Mahbub was in the chair.

Among others, SP Kazi Ashraful Azim, PPM, and district AL GS Advocate Chandan Kumar Pal were present as special guests.



