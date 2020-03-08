Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 March, 2020, 4:11 PM
latest Bangladesh confirms 3 coronavirus cases: IEDCR        HC cancels GK Shamim's bail in two cases      
Home Countryside

Labourer electrocuted at Kotalipara

Published : Sunday, 8 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent

GOPALGANJ, Mar 7: A labourer was electrocuted at Madanpara Village in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
Deceased Siraj Hazra was the son of Abdul Hazra of Chhota Dakkhinpara Village.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotalipara Police Station Sheikh Lutfar Rahman said Siraj was working in a poultry farm owned by Hanif Hazra in Madanpara area about 11am.
At that time, he came in contact with a live electric wire, and was seriously injured.
He was rushed to Kotalipara Upazila Health Complex where he was declared dead.
The body was sent to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two women with burn juries die
Pledge renewed to re-build BD as dreamt by Bangabandhu
Panchagarh District unit of Islami Andolan Bangladesh brought out a procession
Labourer electrocuted at Kotalipara
6 held with drugs in 2 dists
Demo staged against Delhi violence
Two killed in two districts
Two found dead in two districts


Latest News
Death toll from China quarantine hotel collapse rises to 10
13 war crime suspects arrested in Kurigram
Death toll rises to 7; Bride among 2 still missing
5 to walk gallows for killing school teacher
HC cancels GK Shamim's bail in two cases
'Money will be refunded, if fails to perform Hajj'
Law and order meeting held in Khulna
Meherpur trader strangled
Don’t be worried over coronavirus: PM
China reports 27 new virus deaths, lowest rise in cases since Jan
Most Read News
The Great Prophet Muhammad (sm)
Opi’s journey strive for excellence
'Coronavirus may spread in Bangladesh any time'
2 siblings found slaughtered in Dhaka; Mother burnt
Khagrachhari clash: Now 6 BGB members sued
Three die in Munsiganj road accident, 4 wounded
20th Founding Anniversary Friendly Cricket match of BRU
Bangladeshi 'beaten dead' by Indians
International Women’s Day on Sunday
Tk 12 lakh assets burnt in two districts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft