Labourer electrocuted at Kotalipara

GOPALGANJ, Mar 7: A labourer was electrocuted at Madanpara Village in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Deceased Siraj Hazra was the son of Abdul Hazra of Chhota Dakkhinpara Village.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotalipara Police Station Sheikh Lutfar Rahman said Siraj was working in a poultry farm owned by Hanif Hazra in Madanpara area about 11am.

At that time, he came in contact with a live electric wire, and was seriously injured.

He was rushed to Kotalipara Upazila Health Complex where he was declared dead.

The body was sent to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.







