6 held with drugs in 2 dists





KURIGRAM: Three persons including two BCL leaders were arrested with drugs in separate drives in Nageshwari and Bhurungamari upazilas in the district on Saturday and Friday.

Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested two BCL leaders along with 30 yaba tablets from Ramkhana Union in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The arrested are: Ershadul Haque, president of BCL, Ramkha Union unit and Shafiqul Islam, vice president.

Police said a team of DB Police raided Nakharganj Bazaar in the union and arrested them with yaba.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kurigram DB Police Mokhlesur Rahman confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, police arrested a drug trader along with two kilograms of hemp from a local bus stand in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

Arrested Hazrat Ali, 30, is the son of late Abdul Malek of Chhota Khatamari Village under Joymonirhat Union in the upazila.

Sources said, acting on a tip-off, police raided the said area and arrested the drug trader along with the hemp. At that time, another drug trader fled the scene.

Bhurungamari Police Station OC Imtiaz Kabir said a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection.

RAJSHAHI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-5 arrested three persons along with drugs near Markaz Petrol Pump area of the city early Friday.

The arrested are: Saifuddin, 29, son of late Halim Ali of Shyampur Goalpara area, Taju, 21, son of late Tobarak Molla of Sucharan area, and Dollar, 38, son of late Shahjahan of Kazihata area in the city.

A RAB press release said, acting on a tip-off, a RAB team raided the said area and arrested the three along with 631 bottles of phensedyl, 770 yaba tablets, one truck and one private car.















