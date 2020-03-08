Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 March, 2020, 4:11 PM
latest Bangladesh confirms 3 coronavirus cases: IEDCR        HC cancels GK Shamim's bail in two cases      
Home Countryside

6 held with drugs in 2 dists

Published : Sunday, 8 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondents

Six persons including two leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) were arrested with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Kurigram and Rajshahi, in two days.   
KURIGRAM: Three persons including two BCL leaders were arrested with drugs in separate drives in Nageshwari and Bhurungamari upazilas in the district on Saturday and Friday.
Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested two BCL leaders along with 30 yaba tablets from Ramkhana Union in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The arrested are: Ershadul Haque, president of BCL, Ramkha Union unit and Shafiqul Islam, vice president.
Police said a team of DB Police raided Nakharganj Bazaar in the union and arrested them with yaba.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kurigram DB Police Mokhlesur Rahman confirmed the incident.
On the other hand, police arrested a drug trader along with two kilograms of hemp from a local bus stand in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Friday evening.
Arrested Hazrat Ali, 30, is the son of late Abdul Malek of Chhota Khatamari Village under Joymonirhat Union in the upazila.
Sources said, acting on a tip-off, police raided the said area and arrested the drug trader along with the hemp. At that time, another drug trader fled the scene.
Bhurungamari Police Station OC Imtiaz Kabir said a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection.
RAJSHAHI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-5 arrested three persons along with drugs near Markaz Petrol Pump area of the city early Friday.
The arrested are: Saifuddin, 29, son of late Halim Ali of Shyampur Goalpara area, Taju, 21, son of late Tobarak Molla of Sucharan area, and Dollar, 38, son of late Shahjahan of Kazihata area in the city.
A RAB press release said, acting on a tip-off, a RAB team raided the said area and arrested the three along with 631 bottles of phensedyl, 770 yaba tablets, one truck and one private car.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two women with burn juries die
Pledge renewed to re-build BD as dreamt by Bangabandhu
Panchagarh District unit of Islami Andolan Bangladesh brought out a procession
Labourer electrocuted at Kotalipara
6 held with drugs in 2 dists
Demo staged against Delhi violence
Two killed in two districts
Two found dead in two districts


Latest News
Death toll from China quarantine hotel collapse rises to 10
13 war crime suspects arrested in Kurigram
Death toll rises to 7; Bride among 2 still missing
5 to walk gallows for killing school teacher
HC cancels GK Shamim's bail in two cases
'Money will be refunded, if fails to perform Hajj'
Law and order meeting held in Khulna
Meherpur trader strangled
Don’t be worried over coronavirus: PM
China reports 27 new virus deaths, lowest rise in cases since Jan
Most Read News
The Great Prophet Muhammad (sm)
Opi’s journey strive for excellence
'Coronavirus may spread in Bangladesh any time'
2 siblings found slaughtered in Dhaka; Mother burnt
Khagrachhari clash: Now 6 BGB members sued
Three die in Munsiganj road accident, 4 wounded
20th Founding Anniversary Friendly Cricket match of BRU
Bangladeshi 'beaten dead' by Indians
International Women’s Day on Sunday
Tk 12 lakh assets burnt in two districts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft