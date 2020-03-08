Demo staged against Delhi violence





The protest procession was brought out from Captain Abdul Chowdhury Chattar in the district town about 11am and paraded Shaheed Rafique Road.

Later, a rally was held in front of Manikganj Press Club.

Among others, District Unit President Hafej Mawlana Ibrahim Hossain, General Secretary (GS) Hafej Mawlana Shahidullah, Islami Shasantantra Chhatra Andolan Atikur Rahman, and GS Mohammad Kawsar spoke in the programme.

The speakers said Muslim community in Bangladesh will not accept Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh on the occasion of Bangabandhu's birth centenary.

They also said Islam teaches non-communal lesson. So, a communal person will not

be allowed to enter









the Muslim majority country.

They also urged the government to cancel invitation of Modi.



MANIKGANJ, Mar 7: Islami Andolan Bangladesh on Friday staged demonstration protesting violent attacks on Muslim community in the Indian capital New Delhi.The protest procession was brought out from Captain Abdul Chowdhury Chattar in the district town about 11am and paraded Shaheed Rafique Road.Later, a rally was held in front of Manikganj Press Club.Among others, District Unit President Hafej Mawlana Ibrahim Hossain, General Secretary (GS) Hafej Mawlana Shahidullah, Islami Shasantantra Chhatra Andolan Atikur Rahman, and GS Mohammad Kawsar spoke in the programme.The speakers said Muslim community in Bangladesh will not accept Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh on the occasion of Bangabandhu's birth centenary.They also said Islam teaches non-communal lesson. So, a communal person will notbe allowed to enterthe Muslim majority country.They also urged the government to cancel invitation of Modi.