Two killed in two districts





MANIKGANJ: A man allegedly killed his wife over family feud at Jaigir Village under Dhalla Union in Singair Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Deceased Bristy Akhter, 20, was the wife of Toriklul Mia, 22, of the village.

Abu Taher, the deceased's maternal uncle, said, Torikul Mia, son of Ajmat Ali of Khaser Char Village in Dhalla Union and a mason by profession, married Bristy Akhter, daughter of a Saudi expat Badsha Mia of Jamirta Union about three years back. The couple lived in a rented house of one Hafizur Rahman in Jaigir area.

On Saturday dawn, the couple locked in an altercation. At one stage, Torikul hit on Bristy's head with a tree branch, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed by locals, police recovered the body and sent it to Zila Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Singair Police Station (PS) Abdus Sattar Mia said they found a mobile phone set and a mahogany branch beside the body.

A murder case was under process in this connection, the OC added.

BRAHMANBARIA: A man was allegedly beaten to death by his rivals over gambling at Gosaipur Village in Nabinagar Upazila of the district early Friday.

Deceased Hekim Mia was a resident of the village.

Local sources said Mohabbat Mia, Sentu Mia and their men attacked on Hekim Mia over gambling at Gosaipur Bazaar at night, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Brahmanbaria Zila Sadar Hospital where he died at 2am on Friday.

Nabinagar PS OC Ranojit Roy confirmed the incident.















