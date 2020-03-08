Two found dead in two districts





RAJSHAHI: Police recovered a man's severed body parts from Belpukur Railgate area in Puthia Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Deceased Babu, 45, was the son of Mojibur Rahman of Baliaghati Village in Baneshwar Union of the upazila.

Police sources said, being informed by locals, they recovered the body parts and sent those to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Belpukur Police Station Alamgir Hossen confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: Police recovered a trader's hanging body from his shop at Steamer Ghat Market in Babuganj Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Deceased Sujan Mridha, 26, was the son of Fazlu Mridha of Purba Bhuturdia Village in the upazila.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to morgue for an autopsy.

















Two persons were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Barishal, in two days.RAJSHAHI: Police recovered a man's severed body parts from Belpukur Railgate area in Puthia Upazila of the district on Friday night.Deceased Babu, 45, was the son of Mojibur Rahman of Baliaghati Village in Baneshwar Union of the upazila.Police sources said, being informed by locals, they recovered the body parts and sent those to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Officer-in-Charge of Belpukur Police Station Alamgir Hossen confirmed the incident.BARISHAL: Police recovered a trader's hanging body from his shop at Steamer Ghat Market in Babuganj Upazila of the district on Thursday night.Deceased Sujan Mridha, 26, was the son of Fazlu Mridha of Purba Bhuturdia Village in the upazila.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to morgue for an autopsy.