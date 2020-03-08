Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 March, 2020, 4:10 PM
latest Bangladesh confirms 3 coronavirus cases: IEDCR        HC cancels GK Shamim's bail in two cases      
Home Countryside

Two found dead in two districts

Published : Sunday, 8 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondents

Two persons were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Barishal, in two days.
RAJSHAHI: Police recovered a man's severed body parts from Belpukur Railgate area in Puthia Upazila of the district on Friday night.
Deceased Babu, 45, was the son of Mojibur Rahman of Baliaghati Village in Baneshwar Union of the upazila.
Police sources said, being informed by locals, they recovered the body parts and sent those to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of Belpukur Police Station Alamgir Hossen confirmed the incident.
BARISHAL: Police recovered a trader's hanging body from his shop at Steamer Ghat Market in Babuganj Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
Deceased Sujan Mridha, 26, was the son of Fazlu Mridha of Purba Bhuturdia Village in the upazila.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to morgue for an autopsy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two women with burn juries die
Pledge renewed to re-build BD as dreamt by Bangabandhu
Panchagarh District unit of Islami Andolan Bangladesh brought out a procession
Labourer electrocuted at Kotalipara
6 held with drugs in 2 dists
Demo staged against Delhi violence
Two killed in two districts
Two found dead in two districts


Latest News
Death toll from China quarantine hotel collapse rises to 10
13 war crime suspects arrested in Kurigram
Death toll rises to 7; Bride among 2 still missing
5 to walk gallows for killing school teacher
HC cancels GK Shamim's bail in two cases
'Money will be refunded, if fails to perform Hajj'
Law and order meeting held in Khulna
Meherpur trader strangled
Don’t be worried over coronavirus: PM
China reports 27 new virus deaths, lowest rise in cases since Jan
Most Read News
The Great Prophet Muhammad (sm)
Opi’s journey strive for excellence
'Coronavirus may spread in Bangladesh any time'
2 siblings found slaughtered in Dhaka; Mother burnt
Khagrachhari clash: Now 6 BGB members sued
Three die in Munsiganj road accident, 4 wounded
20th Founding Anniversary Friendly Cricket match of BRU
Bangladeshi 'beaten dead' by Indians
International Women’s Day on Sunday
Tk 12 lakh assets burnt in two districts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft