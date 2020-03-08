Two killed in road mishaps in two districts





SIRAJGANJ: An unknown bus helper was killed and 10 others were injured in an accident in truck load-unload point area of Bangabandhu Bridge West Connecting Road in the district on Saturday morning.

Officer-in-Charge of Bangabandhu Bridge West Police Station Syed Shahin Alam confirmed the incident and said a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Sea-Line Paribahan' from Pabna collided head-on with a lorry in the said area, leaving one dead on the spot and 10 injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to 250-Bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital for an autopsy.

BARISHAL: A young man was killed in a road accident near Sarbari Primary School in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

Deceased Ovi Sardar, 22, was the son of Abu Bakkar Sardar of Kasba Village in Gaurnadi Upazila of the district.

Sources said the deceased was going to Agailjhara Bandar riding a motorcycle. When he reached the said area, his bike collided head-on with another bike, leaving him dead on the spot.

















Two persons including an unidentified bus helper were killed and 10 others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Sirajganj and Barishal, in two days.SIRAJGANJ: An unknown bus helper was killed and 10 others were injured in an accident in truck load-unload point area of Bangabandhu Bridge West Connecting Road in the district on Saturday morning.Officer-in-Charge of Bangabandhu Bridge West Police Station Syed Shahin Alam confirmed the incident and said a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Sea-Line Paribahan' from Pabna collided head-on with a lorry in the said area, leaving one dead on the spot and 10 injured.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to 250-Bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital for an autopsy.BARISHAL: A young man was killed in a road accident near Sarbari Primary School in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.Deceased Ovi Sardar, 22, was the son of Abu Bakkar Sardar of Kasba Village in Gaurnadi Upazila of the district.Sources said the deceased was going to Agailjhara Bandar riding a motorcycle. When he reached the said area, his bike collided head-on with another bike, leaving him dead on the spot.