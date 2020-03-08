Video
Sunday, 8 March, 2020
Countryside

Illegal soil lifting from riverbed going on at Gurudaspur

Published : Sunday, 8 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondent

GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Mar 7: With the drying-up of almost all the rivers in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district, the illegal lifting of soil from the riverbed through dredging has started.
This illegal dredging is going on at Pipla Village in the upazila.
A recent visit found day-labourers loading earth in trolleys, and it is being taken to other areas for sale. These heavy vehicles are using local roads to carry the earth, and mud is falling on the roads from the vehicles, causing the road carpeting to be removed.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Tomal Hossen visited the dredging area on February 27 last and conducted drive to stop the earth lifting, but it has not been stopped.
There are houses, one madrasa, primary school and field along the riverbanks.
The road beside the school is being used for carrying the earth. As a result, the school students are facing accident risk.
As per the concerned law, earth cannot be lifted from riverbed for commercial purpose.
As per another law, earth cannot be lifted from the river within one-km of residential area or from public or private establishments.
Freedom fighter Afsar Ali Fakir of the village said an influential villager of Pipla Mazpara Village is illegally lifting earth from the Pipla River. Despite protests from all villagers, he is not stopping the act.
Local Union Parishad Member Abdus Samad said, "I asked him for stopping the illegal soil lifting, but he did not pay heed to my appeal."
UNO Tomal Hossen said, "Earlier, we asked the soil lifter to stop the act. Legal measures will be taken in this connection."


