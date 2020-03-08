Ecuador upset Japan to advance to Davis Cup finals





Gonzalo Escobar and Diego Hidalgo of Ecuador outperformed Ben McLachlan and Yasutaka Uchiyama of Japan 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 in a deciding doubles match in Miki, western Japan.

Ecuador, ranked 27, who took a 2-0 lead on Friday against world number 17 Japan, added another victory to win their qualifier 3-0 and advance to the Madrid finals in November.

The Ecuador pair clinched a thrilling first set, taking advantage of a crucial double fault by Uchiyama in a tie breaker. The Japanese team, losing momentum with no cheers from local fans, struggled to fend off Ecuador's solid serves and crisp volleying.









Uchiyama said it was hard to concentrate on the game playing behind closed doors, "but I don't want to use it as an excuse." The remaining two singles were cancelled on account of Ecuador's three wins.

Japan were without two star players injury-hit Kei Nishikori and world number 48 Yoshihito Nishioka, who decided not to join the team to avoid the possibility of being quarantined due to the outbreak on his return to the US.

The Davis Cup matches were held without spectators as a growing number of sporting events across the world are affected by the contagion.

