Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 March, 2020, 4:10 PM
latest Bangladesh confirms 3 coronavirus cases: IEDCR        HC cancels GK Shamim's bail in two cases      
Home Sports

Ecuador upset Japan to advance to Davis Cup finals

Published : Sunday, 8 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

TOKYO, MAR 7: Underdogs Ecuador, maintaining their early lead, swept their Davis Cup qualifier against Japan on Saturday to win a ticket for the finals, played behind closed doors due the coronavirus outbreak.
Gonzalo Escobar and Diego Hidalgo of Ecuador outperformed Ben McLachlan and Yasutaka Uchiyama of Japan 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 in a deciding doubles match in Miki, western Japan.
Ecuador, ranked 27, who took a 2-0 lead on Friday against world number 17 Japan, added another victory to win their qualifier 3-0 and advance to the Madrid finals in November.
The Ecuador pair clinched a thrilling first set, taking advantage of a crucial double fault by Uchiyama in a tie breaker.  The Japanese team, losing momentum with no cheers from local fans, struggled to fend off Ecuador's solid serves and crisp volleying.




Uchiyama said it was hard to concentrate on the game playing behind closed doors, "but I don't want to use it as an excuse." The remaining two singles were cancelled on account of Ecuador's three wins.
Japan were without two star players injury-hit Kei Nishikori and world number 48 Yoshihito Nishioka, who decided not to join the team to avoid the possibility of being quarantined due to the outbreak on his return to the US.
The Davis Cup matches were held without spectators as a growing number of sporting events across the world are affected by the contagion.
Sounds of smashing the ball echoed in the empty arena as ball kids wore gloves and used baskets for players to toss their towels in so they would not have to touch them. A limited number of people allowed to enter the arena, including journalists, were required to have their body temperature checked, with some organisers wearing masks.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ecuador upset Japan to advance to Davis Cup finals
Alpine skiing World Cup finals cancelled due to coronavirus
PSG's game at Strasbourg postponed over virus fears
Teenager Billy Gilmour sizes up Chelsea chance
Influential Fernandes set for first taste of Manchester derby
Ex-Brazil football star Ronaldinho, brother arrested in Paraguay
'Listen to Punjabi songs and dance a bit'  
Sheikh Jamal DC beat Saif SC 2-1 in BPL football


Latest News
Death toll from China quarantine hotel collapse rises to 10
13 war crime suspects arrested in Kurigram
Death toll rises to 7; Bride among 2 still missing
5 to walk gallows for killing school teacher
HC cancels GK Shamim's bail in two cases
'Money will be refunded, if fails to perform Hajj'
Law and order meeting held in Khulna
Meherpur trader strangled
Don’t be worried over coronavirus: PM
China reports 27 new virus deaths, lowest rise in cases since Jan
Most Read News
The Great Prophet Muhammad (sm)
Opi’s journey strive for excellence
'Coronavirus may spread in Bangladesh any time'
2 siblings found slaughtered in Dhaka; Mother burnt
Khagrachhari clash: Now 6 BGB members sued
Three die in Munsiganj road accident, 4 wounded
20th Founding Anniversary Friendly Cricket match of BRU
Bangladeshi 'beaten dead' by Indians
International Women’s Day on Sunday
Tk 12 lakh assets burnt in two districts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft