Sunday, 8 March, 2020, 4:10 PM
Teenager Billy Gilmour sizes up Chelsea chance

Published : Sunday, 8 March, 2020

LONDON, MAR 7: Billy Gilmour has set his sights on becoming a mainstay of the Chelsea midfield after the diminutive teenager proved he can stand up to the Premier League's bully boys.
Gilmour delivered a coming-of-age performance as his smooth passing and tenacious tackling inspired Chelsea's FA Cup fifth-round win over Liverpool on Tuesday.
The 18-year-old was making only his third start for Chelsea, but he showed no signs of stage-fright against the runaway Premier League leaders.
Gilmour crunched into a tackle on Curtis Jones and cheekily nutmegged Fabinho to the delight of the Stamford Bridge crowd, who should see the youngster again when Everton visit west London on Sunday.    -AFP


