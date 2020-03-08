Teenager Billy Gilmour sizes up Chelsea chance

LONDON, MAR 7: Billy Gilmour has set his sights on becoming a mainstay of the Chelsea midfield after the diminutive teenager proved he can stand up to the Premier League's bully boys.

Gilmour delivered a coming-of-age performance as his smooth passing and tenacious tackling inspired Chelsea's FA Cup fifth-round win over Liverpool on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old was making only his third start for Chelsea, but he showed no signs of stage-fright against the runaway Premier League leaders.

Gilmour crunched into a tackle on Curtis Jones and cheekily nutmegged Fabinho to the delight of the Stamford Bridge crowd, who should see the youngster again when Everton visit west London on Sunday. -AFP







