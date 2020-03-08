Video
Sunday, 8 March, 2020, 4:09 PM
Home Sports

'Listen to Punjabi songs and dance a bit'  

Published : Sunday, 8 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
BIPIN DANI 

It will be a double delight for India women's team captain if we win the ICC Women's T-20I World Cup on her birthday, which also happens to be the International Women's Day.
"As a psychologist, I can say that she will have to keep her personal life (birthday) aside. As a cricketer she will have to perform. Understanding that they play different roles in the society (Women's Day) is crucial to get the balance right", the sports psychologist Vardayani Chitale Gore, speaking exclusively, said.
Former women's team coach Purnima Rau says, "I don't think Harman will be under pressure because of her birthday and Women's Day. It is her form which must be at the top of her mind".
"But yes a win would make her birthday and Women's Day special but I know that once you step into the ground the fierce focus will be there".
 "To release any kind of anxiety before the game, best to do what she normally does. Listen to Punjabi songs and dance a bit. The mood will be high definitely", she added further.  
"Harman's mother, Satvinder Kaur will pay a visit to the Gurudwara early morning on Sunday and pray for India win. She also visited the gurudwara on Saturday", the family sources said.
"There have been two male cricketers who had their birthday in the World T20 finals - Dirk Nannes celebrated his 34th birthday on the day of the 2010 final, and Dwayne Bravo his 29th in the 2012 edition. Nannes finished on the losing side, but Bravo's team won", informs cricket statistician Michael Jones.











