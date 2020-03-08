Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 March, 2020, 4:09 PM
latest Bangladesh confirms 3 coronavirus cases: IEDCR        HC cancels GK Shamim's bail in two cases      
Home Sports

Sheikh Jamal DC beat Saif SC 2-1 in BPL football

Published : Sunday, 8 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club recorded a 2-1 goal victory over Saif Sporting Club by in the Bangladesh Premier League Football held today (Saturday) at Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh.
With this victory, Sheikh Jamal secured nine points from four matches while Saif Sporting Club had to remain at their previous credit of 10 points playing five matches.
In the day's match, Pa Omar Jobe opened an account scoring the first goal for Sheikh Jamal in the 14th minute while after the resumption foreign recruit Ballo Famoussa doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Sheikh Jamal in the 53rd minute.
Mohammad Foysal Ahmed Fahim however pulled one back for Saif Sporting Club scoring a lone goal in the 80th minute of the match.
Sheikh Jamal dominated the proceeding and notched their deserving victory while Saif Sporting Club were off-colored as they missed some scoring chances, especially in the second half of the match.
Sheikh Jamal will play their next match against Sheikh Russell Krira Chakra while Saif Sporting Club meet Arambagh Krira Sangha in their next respective matches scheduled to be held on Thursday (March 12) at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS).
Meanwhile, Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society takes on Uttar Baridhara Club in the lone match of the league scheduled to be held tomorrow (Sunday) at BNS at 6.30 pm.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ecuador upset Japan to advance to Davis Cup finals
Alpine skiing World Cup finals cancelled due to coronavirus
PSG's game at Strasbourg postponed over virus fears
Teenager Billy Gilmour sizes up Chelsea chance
Influential Fernandes set for first taste of Manchester derby
Ex-Brazil football star Ronaldinho, brother arrested in Paraguay
'Listen to Punjabi songs and dance a bit'  
Sheikh Jamal DC beat Saif SC 2-1 in BPL football


Latest News
Death toll from China quarantine hotel collapse rises to 10
13 war crime suspects arrested in Kurigram
Death toll rises to 7; Bride among 2 still missing
5 to walk gallows for killing school teacher
HC cancels GK Shamim's bail in two cases
'Money will be refunded, if fails to perform Hajj'
Law and order meeting held in Khulna
Meherpur trader strangled
Don’t be worried over coronavirus: PM
China reports 27 new virus deaths, lowest rise in cases since Jan
Most Read News
The Great Prophet Muhammad (sm)
Opi’s journey strive for excellence
'Coronavirus may spread in Bangladesh any time'
2 siblings found slaughtered in Dhaka; Mother burnt
Khagrachhari clash: Now 6 BGB members sued
Three die in Munsiganj road accident, 4 wounded
20th Founding Anniversary Friendly Cricket match of BRU
Bangladeshi 'beaten dead' by Indians
International Women’s Day on Sunday
Tk 12 lakh assets burnt in two districts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft