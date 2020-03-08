Sheikh Jamal DC beat Saif SC 2-1 in BPL football





With this victory, Sheikh Jamal secured nine points from four matches while Saif Sporting Club had to remain at their previous credit of 10 points playing five matches.

In the day's match, Pa Omar Jobe opened an account scoring the first goal for Sheikh Jamal in the 14th minute while after the resumption foreign recruit Ballo Famoussa doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Sheikh Jamal in the 53rd minute.

Mohammad Foysal Ahmed Fahim however pulled one back for Saif Sporting Club scoring a lone goal in the 80th minute of the match.

Sheikh Jamal dominated the proceeding and notched their deserving victory while Saif Sporting Club were off-colored as they missed some scoring chances, especially in the second half of the match.

Sheikh Jamal will play their next match against Sheikh Russell Krira Chakra while Saif Sporting Club meet Arambagh Krira Sangha in their next respective matches scheduled to be held on Thursday (March 12) at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS).

Meanwhile, Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society takes on Uttar Baridhara Club in the lone match of the league scheduled to be held tomorrow (Sunday) at BNS at 6.30 pm. -BSS















