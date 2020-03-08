Mohammedan beat Bashundhara 1-0 in BPL Football



A moment of the match between Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited and Bashundhara Kings in the Bangladesh Premier League Football at the Shaheed Direndranath Stadium in Comilla on Saturday. photo: BFF

With this victory, Mohammedan Sporting Club has secured nine points from five matches while Bashundhara Kings had to remain at their previous credit of 10 points playing the same number of matches.

In the day's match, foreign recruit Ugochukwu Obi Monke scored the all-important goal for Mohammedan in the 26th minute of the match.

After the resumption, Bashundhara Kings tried to stage a fight back creating some scoring chances but they failed to convert those into goal due to lack of proper finishing.

Mohammedan will play their next match against Uttar Baridhara Club on March 14 at Bangabandhu National Stadium while Bashundhara Kings meet Chattogram Abahani Limited on March 15 scheduled to be held at Sheikh Kamal Stadium in Nilphamari.

Meanwhile, Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society takes on Uttar Baridhara Club in the lone match of the league scheduled to be held today (Sunday)

at Bangabandhu National Stadium

at 6.30 pm. -BSS















