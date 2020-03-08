Video
Sunday, 8 March, 2020
Labuschagne hits century on return to roots

Published : Sunday, 8 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

POTCHEFSTROOM, MARCH 7: Australia's Marnus Labuschagne hit a maiden one-day international century on his return to his South African roots in the third and final one-day clash on Saturday.
Applauded by a large group of his South African family at Senwes Park, Labuschagne made 108 in an Australian total of 254 for seven after they were sent in to bat.
Labuschagne was born in Klerksdorp, 50km away, and started school in Potchefstroom before his family moved to Australia when he was nine years old.
He said it was "very special" to score a century so close to the town where he was born.
"I carried on like a bit of a goose," he told SuperSport television of his emotional celebration on reaching his hundred, "but it was amazing. I have 50 of my family members out there from all over South Africa."
But he was quick to add there were no divided loyalties.




"I left so young, I love Australia, it's my country," he said. "Although I was born in South Africa and there's a little spot in my heart for the country, I'm Australian through and through."    -AFP


