Bangabandhu Inter-University Sports Championship inaugurated



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal with the winners of Cycling and Marathon of Bangabandhu Inter-University Sports Champions in the presence of State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel and other officials on Saturday at the Amphitheatre in Hatirjheel, Dhaka. photo: Observer

The Inter-University event named after the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman rolls with the Marathon for Male in the morning. There, M Al-Amin of Jashore University of Science and Technology clinches the gold medal when Toriqul Islam of National University clinches silver and Sazzad of Bangladesh Agricultural University secures bronze.

In females' Marathon, Sabiha Al Shoha of the National University lifts the champion trophy while Marzia Afrin of the Jashore University of Science and Technology clinches silver and Hamida Akter of University of Dhaka confirms bronze.

After a while, Cycling for male begins on the street of greener Hatirjheel. After a tough fight, Saiful Islam Russel of University of Dhaka finally lifts the champion trophy when Sayeem of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) secures silver and Sanwar of Prime University bag bronze.

In females' Cycling, Shajnin Jahan of Jahangirnagar University becomes champion while Sabina Khatun of Gono Bishwabidyalay clinches silver and Nishat Anjum of East Delta University secures bronze.

Later, AHM Mustafa Kamal hands over the prizes of the two disciplines among the winners. State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel administers the award programme.

There, while delivering speech of the chief guest, Finance Minister says, "Our government is always enthusiastic to arrange sporting events. We believe that sport can be a good tool to counter ill things like drug in the society. Through sporting events, we want to make our young generation healthy and ready for making Bangabandhu's Sonar Bangla a success."

The organiser of the event, Youth and Sports Ministry, wanted to arrange this edition in a bigger scale to commemorate the birth centennial of Bangabandhu. Around six thousand students from 100 private and public universities are participating this year. Disciplines like Athletics, Football, Cricket, Basketball, Table Tennis, Badminton, Volleyball, Cycling, Swimming, Handball, Chess and Kabaddi are included in this edition. A total of 687 medals will be awarded to the winners.



















