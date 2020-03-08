Video
Sunday, 8 March, 2020, 4:09 PM
Home Back Page

Mujib Borsho can’t be successful keeping Khaleda in jail: Fakhrul

Published : Sunday, 8 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday said the celebrations of 'Mujib Year' will not be successful keeping Khaleda Zia in jail.




He also said no single person or party can get the credits for the country's independence since the people of the entire country had liberated Bangladesh from Pakistan through a long war and struggle.
"The government's assertion about observing the Mujib Year with all irrespective of their opinions and parties is a mockery. Because, Khaleda Zia fought for democracy throughout her life and even she was taken to jail by the Pakistani forces in 1971 for the Liberation War," the BNP leader said.
He also said Khaleda had fought for democracy for nine years during the autocratic rule of HM Ershad and thus established democracy. "Now, she's been in jail only because of her efforts to restore democracy. "So, (the celebration of) Mujib Borsho won't be successful keeping her in jail."
Fakhrul came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after placing wreaths at BNP founder Ziaur Rahman's grave together with the party's candidate for Dhaka-10 seat by-polls Sheikh Rabiul Alam.



