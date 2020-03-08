Mujib Borsho can’t be successful keeping Khaleda in jail: Fakhrul













He also said no single person or party can get the credits for the country's independence since the people of the entire country had liberated Bangladesh from Pakistan through a long war and struggle.

"The government's assertion about observing the Mujib Year with all irrespective of their opinions and parties is a mockery. Because, Khaleda Zia fought for democracy throughout her life and even she was taken to jail by the Pakistani forces in 1971 for the Liberation War," the BNP leader said.

He also said Khaleda had fought for democracy for nine years during the autocratic rule of HM Ershad and thus established democracy. "Now, she's been in jail only because of her efforts to restore democracy. "So, (the celebration of) Mujib Borsho won't be successful keeping her in jail."

