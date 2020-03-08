Govt takes various initiatives to mark Int'l women’s Day





This year the ministry is celebrating the day with special attention, considering the 100th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The theme of the day this year is "Let All the Generation to be equal, As It Is the Right of All Women".

The programmes will highlight on the women's socio-economic development, gender equality, ensuring women's right and their empowerment.

The press release says that the respective ministry will publish supplements with the special message of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and President Md Abdul Hamid.

The main programme will take place at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium and will begin at 10:00 am.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the programme as chief guest, the release says.

The discussion will be focused on the significance of the day including cultural activities, displaying documentary and five Joyeeta award distribution to five women for their success in diverse fields by overcoming obstacles and challenges.

The Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Batar will directly air and broadcast the programme comprising special discussion, talk shows and others.

In the same time various districts, upazilas across the country will arrange discussions, rallies and cultural activities too.

The ministry will arrange a three- day long fair across the country marking the International Women's Day, the release says.















