Six bodies recovered from Padma, bride still missing





The deceased were identified as Moni Khatun, 40, of Dangerhat in Paba upazila, Eklas Ali, 22, Ratan Ali, 30, and his daughter Marium Khatun, 8, Shamim Hossain, 48, and his daughter Roshmi, 7.

Mehdi Masud, Officer-in-Charge of River Police, said the body of Eklas was retrieved around 1:00pm while the bodies of Ratan, Shamim and Roshmi between 4:00pm and 4:30pm from the river.

After the incident, the body of Marium was retrieved from the river on Friday, OC added.

Lt Zia Uddin Mahmud, Commander of BGB-1, said BGB members recovered the body of Moni Khatun from Yusufpur area in Charghat upazila in the morning.

Three women, including the bride, Sweety Khatun Purnima, 20, daughter of Insar Ali of Char Khidirpur, remain missing, said the OC.

















At least six floating bodies have been recovered from the river after two boats carrying a bridal party capsized in Padma River at Sreerampur in Rajshahi on Friday evening.The deceased were identified as Moni Khatun, 40, of Dangerhat in Paba upazila, Eklas Ali, 22, Ratan Ali, 30, and his daughter Marium Khatun, 8, Shamim Hossain, 48, and his daughter Roshmi, 7.Mehdi Masud, Officer-in-Charge of River Police, said the body of Eklas was retrieved around 1:00pm while the bodies of Ratan, Shamim and Roshmi between 4:00pm and 4:30pm from the river.After the incident, the body of Marium was retrieved from the river on Friday, OC added.Lt Zia Uddin Mahmud, Commander of BGB-1, said BGB members recovered the body of Moni Khatun from Yusufpur area in Charghat upazila in the morning.Three women, including the bride, Sweety Khatun Purnima, 20, daughter of Insar Ali of Char Khidirpur, remain missing, said the OC.