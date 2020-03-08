Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 March, 2020, 4:09 PM
latest Bangladesh confirms 3 coronavirus cases: IEDCR        HC cancels GK Shamim's bail in two cases      
Home Back Page

Bridal Party Boat Capsize

Six bodies recovered from Padma, bride still missing

Published : Sunday, 8 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

At least six floating bodies have been recovered from the river after two boats carrying a bridal party capsized in Padma River at Sreerampur in Rajshahi on Friday evening.
The deceased were identified as Moni Khatun, 40, of Dangerhat in Paba upazila, Eklas Ali, 22, Ratan Ali, 30, and his daughter Marium Khatun, 8, Shamim Hossain, 48, and his daughter Roshmi, 7.
Mehdi Masud, Officer-in-Charge of River Police, said the body of Eklas was retrieved around 1:00pm while the bodies of Ratan, Shamim and Roshmi between 4:00pm and 4:30pm from the river.
After the incident, the body of Marium was retrieved from the river on Friday, OC added.
Lt Zia Uddin Mahmud, Commander of BGB-1, said BGB members recovered the body of Moni Khatun from Yusufpur area in Charghat upazila in the morning.
Three women, including the bride, Sweety Khatun Purnima, 20, daughter of Insar Ali of Char Khidirpur, remain missing, said the OC.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mujib Borsho can’t be successful keeping Khaleda in jail: Fakhrul
Govt takes various initiatives to mark Int'l women’s Day
Six bodies recovered from Padma, bride still missing
Trump signs $8.3b Coronavirus aid bill
Khaleda may not be taken  alive out of prison: Family
Mother kills minor daughters, sets herself on fire
AL pays tribute to Bangabandhu on historic March 7
Earth may have been a ‘water world’ 3bn years ago, scientists find


Latest News
Death toll from China quarantine hotel collapse rises to 10
13 war crime suspects arrested in Kurigram
Death toll rises to 7; Bride among 2 still missing
5 to walk gallows for killing school teacher
HC cancels GK Shamim's bail in two cases
'Money will be refunded, if fails to perform Hajj'
Law and order meeting held in Khulna
Meherpur trader strangled
Don’t be worried over coronavirus: PM
China reports 27 new virus deaths, lowest rise in cases since Jan
Most Read News
The Great Prophet Muhammad (sm)
Opi’s journey strive for excellence
'Coronavirus may spread in Bangladesh any time'
2 siblings found slaughtered in Dhaka; Mother burnt
Khagrachhari clash: Now 6 BGB members sued
Three die in Munsiganj road accident, 4 wounded
20th Founding Anniversary Friendly Cricket match of BRU
Bangladeshi 'beaten dead' by Indians
International Women’s Day on Sunday
Tk 12 lakh assets burnt in two districts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft