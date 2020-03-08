Trump signs $8.3b Coronavirus aid bill





More than 100,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide and over 3,400 deaths, according to data collated by Johns Hopkins University. The majority of cases and deaths are in China, where the virus first emerged in December.

Infections have been reported in 22 states throughout the country. Thirteen of the 14 US fatalities were from the same nursing home in Seattle, Washington State. City officials have recommended that Seattle residents aged 60 or older remain in their homes and cancel events with more than 10 people.

On Friday, the University of Washington said it would cancel classes for its 50,000 students - moving teaching online, instead - for the remainder of the winter term, which ends on 20 March.

The majority of US patients remain concentrated on the West Coast - combined, Washington state and California account for 141 of the 233 cases - but infections are now spreading across the country.

In New York, the number of confirmed cases jumped from 22 to 33 in just one day. Governor Andrew Cuomo said that there were 4,000 people under "precautionary quarantines". They were people who have recently returned from places where the outbreak is most severe, including China, Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan, but do not have any symptoms.

Vice President Mike Pence, the White House pointman on the crisis, visited the state later in the day.

He greeted Governor Jay Inslee and other officials with an "elbow bump," intended to avoid the germ transmission of a traditional handshake.

Some 1.2 million tests would be distributed nationwide in "a few days," followed by another four million by the end of next week, said Pence.

Earlier Thursday in Minnesota, Pence had told reporters that "we don't have enough tests today to meet what we anticipate will be the demand going forward."

Meanwhile a cruise ship with 21 people who have symptoms was being held off the coast of San Francisco, California. The state has the second highest number of cases and has declared an emergency.

Thousands of people are travelling aboard the Grand Princess, the same cruise ship on which California's first victim was thought to have contracted the virus.

The Grand Princess belongs to Princess Cruises, the company that operated the coronavirus-stricken ship held off Japan last month on which more than 700 people tested positive.

Carolyn Wright, a passenger, told AFP that the captain announced on Thursday evening there were "no confirmed cases of coronavirus on the ship" so far, echoing a tweet from Princess Cruises earlier in the day.

US officials continue to stress that the overall risk to the public remains low and are urging people not to panic or buy masks -- which could create a shortage for those who require them.

Scientific research so far shows that elderly people and those with underlying conditions are most at risk of a serious illness, and the majority of US deaths so far have occurred in a Seattle-area nursing home.

But the largest nursing union in the US denounced Thursday the "disturbing" lack of preparation at many hospitals.

Nurses are working without necessary personal protective equipment and lack education and training for handling the disease, said National Nurses United director Bonnie Castillo.

"As of today more than 80 of our nurse members have been in quarantine," she said at a press conference in California held by the union, which claims 150,000 members.

"It is not a successful strategy to leave nurses and other health workers unprotected."

Earlier, a top federal health official said the overall mortality rate for the novel coronavirus was estimated at one percent or less, lower than previously thought.

"The best estimates now of the overall mortality rate for COVID-19 is somewhere between 0.1 percent and one percent," Admiral Brett Giroir, the assistant secretary of health, said at a news briefing.

"That's... because many people don't get sick and don't get tested -- this reflects the overseas experience.

"It certainly could be higher than normal flu, it probably is, but it's not likely in the range of two to three percent." -AFP



















