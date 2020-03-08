Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 March, 2020, 4:08 PM
latest Bangladesh confirms 3 coronavirus cases: IEDCR        HC cancels GK Shamim's bail in two cases      
Home Back Page

Khaleda may not be taken  alive out of prison: Family

Published : Sunday, 8 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Staff Correspondent

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's sister Selima Islam said Khaleda's physical condition is deteriorating gradually.
"We do not know whether we can take her alive out of hospital," she said.
Selima Rahman expressed her concern after meeting the BNP Chairperson at  BSMMU on Saturday.
She was accompanied by her younger brother Shamim Eskandar's wife Kaniz Fatema, son Ovik Eskandar and daughter Saima Iskandar.
Selima claimed Khaleda's left arm is completely bent. She cannot take breath and eat anything.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mujib Borsho can’t be successful keeping Khaleda in jail: Fakhrul
Govt takes various initiatives to mark Int'l women’s Day
Six bodies recovered from Padma, bride still missing
Trump signs $8.3b Coronavirus aid bill
Khaleda may not be taken  alive out of prison: Family
Mother kills minor daughters, sets herself on fire
AL pays tribute to Bangabandhu on historic March 7
Earth may have been a ‘water world’ 3bn years ago, scientists find


Latest News
Death toll from China quarantine hotel collapse rises to 10
13 war crime suspects arrested in Kurigram
Death toll rises to 7; Bride among 2 still missing
5 to walk gallows for killing school teacher
HC cancels GK Shamim's bail in two cases
'Money will be refunded, if fails to perform Hajj'
Law and order meeting held in Khulna
Meherpur trader strangled
Don’t be worried over coronavirus: PM
China reports 27 new virus deaths, lowest rise in cases since Jan
Most Read News
The Great Prophet Muhammad (sm)
Opi’s journey strive for excellence
'Coronavirus may spread in Bangladesh any time'
2 siblings found slaughtered in Dhaka; Mother burnt
Khagrachhari clash: Now 6 BGB members sued
Three die in Munsiganj road accident, 4 wounded
20th Founding Anniversary Friendly Cricket match of BRU
Bangladeshi 'beaten dead' by Indians
International Women’s Day on Sunday
Tk 12 lakh assets burnt in two districts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft