Khaleda may not be taken  alive out of prison: Family

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's sister Selima Islam said Khaleda's physical condition is deteriorating gradually.

"We do not know whether we can take her alive out of hospital," she said.

Selima Rahman expressed her concern after meeting the BNP Chairperson at BSMMU on Saturday.

She was accompanied by her younger brother Shamim Eskandar's wife Kaniz Fatema, son Ovik Eskandar and daughter Saima Iskandar.

Selima claimed Khaleda's left arm is completely bent. She cannot take breath and eat anything.







