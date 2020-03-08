Mother kills minor daughters, sets herself on fire



The woman (on the left) has killed two of her minor daughters and tried to commit suicide by setting herself on fire at a house in Goran on Saturday morning while her husband Mozammel was busy at his workplace in Munshiganj. photo : Observer

The deceased were identified as Alvi, 7, a grade one student and Jannat, 12, a fourth-grader, both students of Khilgaon National Ideal School, and daughters of Mozammel Haque Biplob and Akterunnesa Popy.

Police recovered the bodies of the two siblings with their throat slit open and marks of burn injuries on their bodies. They also rescued their mother with severe burn injuries at 8:30am from a house in the area. Later, police sent the mother to the Burn Unit of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for treatment, said Moshiur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of Khilgaon Police Station.

The OC also said primarily they are suspecting that the woman attempted to commit suicide after killing her daughters.

Popi suffered 18 per cent burn injuries on her body, a duty doctor said.

At the observation room of the Burn Unit of DMCH, Akterunnesa Popy, told Bachchu Miah, In-Charge of DMCH police outpost, that she was suffering from deep depression as her husband was providing only Tk 1,100 per month as family maintenance which was insufficient.

The woman's husband Mozammel Haque Biplob works at an electronic shop in Munshiganj which is their hometown where he used to live.

"Generally, Biplob spends whole week there (Munshiganj) for business purpose and comes to Dhaka on Fridays and again returns to Munshiganj on Saturdays. He didn't bother about his family," Popy claimed.

"In desperation, I planned to kill my daughters and commit suicide, she added.















