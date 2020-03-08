Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 March, 2020, 4:08 PM
latest Bangladesh confirms 3 coronavirus cases: IEDCR        HC cancels GK Shamim's bail in two cases      
Home Back Page

AL pays tribute to Bangabandhu on historic March 7

Published : Sunday, 8 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent

The ruling party Awami League (AL) paid rich tribute and respect to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of the historic March 7.
AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday morning placed a wreath in front of the portrait of Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi Bangabandhu Memorial Museum as a tribute to the Father of the Nation.
Initially, Sheikh Hasina placed wreath as Prime Minister and stood for some moments in silence to show respect to the memory of Bangabandhu.
Later, she placed another wreath as AL president along with her senior party leaders. AL advisory council members Amir Hossain Amu, general secretary Obaidul Quader, presidium members Matia Chowdhury, Abdur Razzaque, Sahara Khatun, Abdur Rahman and Shajahan Khan, among others, were present.
While talking to journalists after paying tribute, Obaidul Quader said, "Those, who deny March 7 speech, disown the country's independence."




Later leaders and activists of AL associate bodies including Awami Juba League, Chhatra League, Swechchhasebok League, Awami Mahila League, Krishak League and Sramik League also paid homage by placing wreaths.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mujib Borsho can’t be successful keeping Khaleda in jail: Fakhrul
Govt takes various initiatives to mark Int'l women’s Day
Six bodies recovered from Padma, bride still missing
Trump signs $8.3b Coronavirus aid bill
Khaleda may not be taken  alive out of prison: Family
Mother kills minor daughters, sets herself on fire
AL pays tribute to Bangabandhu on historic March 7
Earth may have been a ‘water world’ 3bn years ago, scientists find


Latest News
Death toll from China quarantine hotel collapse rises to 10
13 war crime suspects arrested in Kurigram
Death toll rises to 7; Bride among 2 still missing
5 to walk gallows for killing school teacher
HC cancels GK Shamim's bail in two cases
'Money will be refunded, if fails to perform Hajj'
Law and order meeting held in Khulna
Meherpur trader strangled
Don’t be worried over coronavirus: PM
China reports 27 new virus deaths, lowest rise in cases since Jan
Most Read News
The Great Prophet Muhammad (sm)
Opi’s journey strive for excellence
2 siblings found slaughtered in Dhaka; Mother burnt
'Coronavirus may spread in Bangladesh any time'
Khagrachhari clash: Now 6 BGB members sued
Three die in Munsiganj road accident, 4 wounded
20th Founding Anniversary Friendly Cricket match of BRU
Bangladeshi 'beaten dead' by Indians
International Women’s Day on Sunday
Tk 12 lakh assets burnt in two districts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft