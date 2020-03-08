AL pays tribute to Bangabandhu on historic March 7





AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday morning placed a wreath in front of the portrait of Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi Bangabandhu Memorial Museum as a tribute to the Father of the Nation.

Initially, Sheikh Hasina placed wreath as Prime Minister and stood for some moments in silence to show respect to the memory of Bangabandhu.

Later, she placed another wreath as AL president along with her senior party leaders. AL advisory council members Amir Hossain Amu, general secretary Obaidul Quader, presidium members Matia Chowdhury, Abdur Razzaque, Sahara Khatun, Abdur Rahman and Shajahan Khan, among others, were present.

While talking to journalists after paying tribute, Obaidul Quader said, "Those, who deny March 7 speech, disown the country's independence."









Later leaders and activists of AL associate bodies including Awami Juba League, Chhatra League, Swechchhasebok League, Awami Mahila League, Krishak League and Sramik League also paid homage by placing wreaths.





The ruling party Awami League (AL) paid rich tribute and respect to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of the historic March 7.AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday morning placed a wreath in front of the portrait of Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi Bangabandhu Memorial Museum as a tribute to the Father of the Nation.Initially, Sheikh Hasina placed wreath as Prime Minister and stood for some moments in silence to show respect to the memory of Bangabandhu.Later, she placed another wreath as AL president along with her senior party leaders. AL advisory council members Amir Hossain Amu, general secretary Obaidul Quader, presidium members Matia Chowdhury, Abdur Razzaque, Sahara Khatun, Abdur Rahman and Shajahan Khan, among others, were present.While talking to journalists after paying tribute, Obaidul Quader said, "Those, who deny March 7 speech, disown the country's independence."Later leaders and activists of AL associate bodies including Awami Juba League, Chhatra League, Swechchhasebok League, Awami Mahila League, Krishak League and Sramik League also paid homage by placing wreaths.