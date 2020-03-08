Video
Sunday, 8 March, 2020, 4:08 PM
Walton declares 1 year replacement on AC

Published : Sunday, 8 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Desk

Electronics brand 'Walton' has declared one year replacement on its split type air conditioner.  Earlier, the replacement facility was available for six months.
In the domestic market, only Walton is offering one year replacement facility for the (Air Conditioner) AC customers, according to press release.
Apart from this facility, customers are enjoying 10 years guaranty on the compressor of Walton Inverter AC while 5 years guaranty is available on the compressors of Walton non-inverter AC.
Recently, Walton officials announced these facilities at a 'Declaration Program' held at the conference room of Walton Corporate Office in the capital.
The declaration programme was attended, among others, by Walton's Chief Marketing Coordinator Eva Rezwana Nilu, Head of Distributor Sales Network Amdadul Haque Sarker, Head of Plaza Sales and Development Mohammad Rayhan, Walton AC's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Md. Tanvir Rahman and others.




Walton brand's Smart and Inverter ACs save up to 60 percent electricity. The Turbomood in the compressor of Inverter ACs cools the room reducing its temperature quickly. In this technology, the speed of the compressor is controlled according to the temperature of the room through special programming of microprocessor installed on the PCB or motherboard of the compressor.




