Govt to procure Walton products for official use





"Walton has been achieving tremendous success because of its entrepreneurs dream and outstanding efforts," the minister came up with the remarks while visiting Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited (WHIL) at Chandra in Gazipur on Saturday.

During his visit, Tipu Munshi unveiled new series of Walton air conditioner 'Bevelyn' as well as 55-inch ultra slim 4K resolution's new model of television.

Along with the commerce minister, his spouse Irin Malbika Munshi and Commerce secretary Dr Md Jafar Uddin were also present during the visit.

Earlier, WHIL Chairman SM Nurul Alam Rezvi, Vice-Chairman SM Shamsul Alam, Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited Chairman SM Rezaul Alam and Walton Group's Director Rifah Tasnia Swarna welcomed the minister and his entourage at WHIL with a flower bouquet.

Tipu Munshi said that Walton has been manufacturing international standard electronics and electrical devices within Bangladesh.

He also assured of providing government assistance towards the production of elevator in Bangladesh.

Commerce Secretary Dr Md. Jafar Uddin said that Walton has brought radical changes. They are remarkably contributing to boosting up the country's manufacturing industries as well as national economic progress.

During the visit, the minister and his entourage visited Walton Display Center and various production units like refrigerator, compressor, metal casting, air conditioner, mobile phone, laptop, elevator, television etc.

















