Emirates launches new waiver policy on COVID 19  fears





The new policy allows customers across its network the choice of changing their travel dates without change and reissuance fees.

The move provides Emirates' customers with peace of mind should they decide to change their travel plans due to the evolving COVID-19 situation, according to a media release issued from its Dubai headquarters..

Customers can change their booking to any date for travel within an 11 month date range in the same booking class without change penalties.

The policy covers all existing destinations across the Emirates network.

Emirates loyalty programme- Skywards will also be providing more flexibility to its members who have been impacted by the outbreak of the coronavirus through imposed travel restrictions and flight reductions.

Emirates is also taking its aircraft cleaning process to the next level through additional precautionary measures of implementing enhanced disinfecting procedures after flights from destinations most affected by COVID-19, the release added.

If the airline is alerted to any suspect or confirmed cases of infectious diseases, teams will be immediately deployed for a deeper cleaning to thoroughly disinfect all cabins of that aircraft with stronger, approved chemicals.

Across all its aircraft, Emirates utilises HEPA filters, which are proven to remove more than 99 per cent of viruses in the cabin environment. If there is a suspected case onboard, Emirates will go a step further to replace all the HEPA filters on the aircraft.

















