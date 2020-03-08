

Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) Chairman Md. Sanaullah Shahid presiding over the 296th meeting of the Board of Directors in the board room at bank's corporate Head office in the city recently. Vice-Chairman Md. Abdul Barek, Managing Director and CEO M. Shahidul Islam, Directors, Independent Director and other senior officials attends the meeting. The board approved a number of investment proposals and reviewed various issues related to policy matter of the Bank. photo: Bank