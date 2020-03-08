Karmasangsthan Bank Chairman Kaniz Fatema

Karmasangsthan Bank Chairman Kaniz Fatema along with Managing Director Md. Tajul Islam and other senior officials at a business review meeting of the bank's regional managers and branch managers of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Noakhali and Laxmipur areas at the conference room of Chattogram circuit house recently. Reviewing the overall performances of the branches, the Managing Director asked the officials to take action plans to achieve the set business targets within the stipulated time. He also asked them to introduce Bangabandhu Jubo Rin (Bangabandhu Youth Loan), a loan programme for trained unemployed youth on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. photo: Bank