Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 March, 2020, 4:07 PM
latest Bangladesh confirms 3 coronavirus cases: IEDCR        HC cancels GK Shamim's bail in two cases      
Home Business

Karmasangsthan Bank Chairman Kaniz   Fatema

Published : Sunday, 8 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

Karmasangsthan Bank Chairman Kaniz   Fatema

Karmasangsthan Bank Chairman Kaniz   Fatema

Karmasangsthan Bank Chairman Kaniz   Fatema along with Managing Director Md. Tajul Islam and other senior officials at a business review meeting of the bank's regional managers and branch managers of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Noakhali and Laxmipur areas at the conference room of Chattogram circuit house recently. Reviewing the overall performances of the branches, the Managing Director asked the officials to take action plans to achieve the set business targets within the stipulated time. He also asked them to introduce Bangabandhu Jubo Rin (Bangabandhu Youth Loan), a loan programme for trained unemployed youth on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.    photo: Bank


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China’s Feb forex reserves fall to $3.107 trillion
Walton declares 1 year replacement on AC
Quality, compliance factors boost BD exports to US: USTR
Citigroup waives some fees for coronavirus-hit US consumers
Govt to procure Walton products for official use
Lufthansa to halve flight capacity over virus
Emirates launches new waiver policy on COVID 19  fears
Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) Chairman Md. Sanaullah Shahid


Latest News
Death toll from China quarantine hotel collapse rises to 10
13 war crime suspects arrested in Kurigram
Death toll rises to 7; Bride among 2 still missing
5 to walk gallows for killing school teacher
HC cancels GK Shamim's bail in two cases
'Money will be refunded, if fails to perform Hajj'
Law and order meeting held in Khulna
Meherpur trader strangled
Don’t be worried over coronavirus: PM
China reports 27 new virus deaths, lowest rise in cases since Jan
Most Read News
The Great Prophet Muhammad (sm)
Opi’s journey strive for excellence
2 siblings found slaughtered in Dhaka; Mother burnt
'Coronavirus may spread in Bangladesh any time'
Khagrachhari clash: Now 6 BGB members sued
Three die in Munsiganj road accident, 4 wounded
20th Founding Anniversary Friendly Cricket match of BRU
Bangladeshi 'beaten dead' by Indians
International Women’s Day on Sunday
Tk 12 lakh assets burnt in two districts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft