Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd Chairman and Inspector General of Bangladesh Police (IGP) Dr. Mohammad Jabed Patwari inaugurating its mobile apps "Community Cash" accompanied by its Managing Director and CEO Masihul Huq Chowdhury and other board members cutting a cake at a ceremony in the city recently. Various services including balance check, fund transfer, banking request, card payment, utility payment, tuition fee payment, e-commerce, mobile phone recharge can be available through this "Community Cash" app. It can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. photo: Bank