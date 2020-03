Beximco Communications Marketing and Strategic Sales Head Muhammad Abul Khair





Beximco Communications Marketing and Strategic Sales Head Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury and Priyoshop.com CEO and Founder Md. Ashikul Alam Khan shake hands after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at the former's headquarter at Gulshan, Dhaka recently. Under the agreement online shopping site priyoshop.com will sell akash DTH connections through their platform.