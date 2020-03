Participants in the Grameenphone (GP) 'Quarter Marathon and Walkathon 2020'









Participants in the Grameenphone (GP) 'Quarter Marathon and Walkathon 2020' cheer in Dhaka on Friday last. Over 300 employees around Dhaka city participated in the marathon (in three categories: 3.5 km, 5 km, and 10 km) that started from Bashundhara 100ft Gate at 6:00 am on the day.