MetLife signs UN Women’s Empowerment Principles





MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf highlighted the signing at a diversity conference in New York City sponsored by the American Council of Life Insurers, the Life Insurance Council of New York, and the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, according to a press release sent to The Daily Observer.

Khalaf also announced the formation of a MetLife Gender Equality Team that will partner with the U.N. to identify any gaps - in recruitment, retention, promotion, compensation, and succession planning - and work to close them.

"MetLife's support for gender equality reflects our purpose of building a more confident future for all," Khalaf said. "Empowering women is more than a core value for us - it's a key element of our business strategy. Partnering with the U.N. will help us strengthen our focus and take our commitment to the next level."

MetLife Bangladesh is also part of this initiative and is committed to promoting gender equality in the workplace and society. "Diversity with its unique perspective, can play a central role in developing a more innovative culture and foster sustainable development of the country in which we operate." - commented Syed Hammadul Karim, General Manager, Bangladesh, MetLife.

The UN Women's Empowerment Principles are:

Principle 1: Establish high-level corporate leadership for gender equality. Principle 2: Treat all women and men fairly at work - respect and support human rights and nondiscrimination. Principle 3: Ensure the health, safety and well-being of all women and men workers. Principle 4: Promote education, training and professional development for women. Principle 5: Implement enterprise development, supply chain and marketing practices that empower women. Principle 6: Promote equality through community initiatives and advocacy.

Principle 7: Measure and publicly report on progress to achieve gender equality.

















