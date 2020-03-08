Kuwait suspends flights to and from BD, 6 others on coronavirus





The six other countries from where the expatriates will not be allowed to go to Kuwait are India, Sri Lanka, Lebanon, Philippines, Egypt and Syria.

Issuing a circular on Friday, Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation ( DGCA) said the expatriates with valid residency permits or previous entry visas as well as those from other airports who stayed in the above-mentioned countries for the past two weeks are prohibited from entering.

But the citizens of Kuwait from those countries are allowed to enter only after necessary quarantine procedures.

Kuwait media reports say the decision to stop flights will continue for a week to provide necessary equipment to conduct necessary tests on the arrivals.









Kuwait's flight suspension has triggered the cancellation of two flights by Biman Bangladesh Airlines to the gulf nation, of which one was scheduled for today (Saturday) and another for Tuesday.

In a press release, Bangladesh civil aviation ministry said they would reveal details about the cancelled flights later. -Reuters



