Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (Berger) Managing Director Rupali Chowdhury, Fosroc Chemicals General Manager Sanjiv Dutta and Berger-Fosroc Limited Sales Head Galib Mohammad flanked by their company colleagues launch three products (E35, E55, and E75) of "Lokfix E Series" Chemical Anchor at Lakeshore Hotel Gulshan in the capital, recently. Berger Fosroc Limited, a joint venture of Berger and Fosroc International Limited, a leading global company in the field of Construction Chemicals.