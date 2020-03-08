Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 March, 2020, 4:06 PM
latest Bangladesh confirms 3 coronavirus cases: IEDCR        HC cancels GK Shamim's bail in two cases      
Home Business

G20 pledges appropriate monetary actions in coronavirus response

Published : Sunday, 8 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8

WASHINGTON, March 7: G20 finance ministers and central bank governors on Friday pledged to take "appropriate" fiscal and monetary measures in responding to the coronavirus outbreak and to protect economic growth against shocks.
In a joint statement issued by G20 chair Saudi Arabia, the ministers, who met in Riyadh last month, said they welcomed measures and plans already put forward by countries to support economic activity.
"We are ready to take further actions, including fiscal and monetary measures, as appropriate, to aid in the response to the virus, support the economy during this phase and maintain the resilience of the financial system," the group said.
The G20 statement, which was verified by a US Treasury spokeswoman, follows a similar pledge by G7 finance leaders on Tuesday to use all appropriate policy tools to achieve strong sustainable growth in the face of the virus.
In their Feb. 22-23 Riyadh meeting, the G20 ministers called for monitoring of the virus, known as COVID-19, and said they were ready to address its risks.
Since then, the rapid spread outside China has sent world financial markets reeling and prompted a half-per centage point rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. Friday's G20 statement added more specificity on fiscal and monetary policy actions. The G20 ministers also said they would work with the international community to help developing countries cope with the outbreak's impact.
"We underscore the need for cooperation to mitigate risks to the global economy from unexpected shocks," the ministers said, adding that they would share information and work with international agencies to devise COVID-19 policy options, including the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the Financial Stability Board (FSB), and the World Health Organization.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China’s Feb forex reserves fall to $3.107 trillion
Walton declares 1 year replacement on AC
Quality, compliance factors boost BD exports to US: USTR
Citigroup waives some fees for coronavirus-hit US consumers
Govt to procure Walton products for official use
Lufthansa to halve flight capacity over virus
Emirates launches new waiver policy on COVID 19  fears
Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) Chairman Md. Sanaullah Shahid


Latest News
Death toll from China quarantine hotel collapse rises to 10
13 war crime suspects arrested in Kurigram
Death toll rises to 7; Bride among 2 still missing
5 to walk gallows for killing school teacher
HC cancels GK Shamim's bail in two cases
'Money will be refunded, if fails to perform Hajj'
Law and order meeting held in Khulna
Meherpur trader strangled
Don’t be worried over coronavirus: PM
China reports 27 new virus deaths, lowest rise in cases since Jan
Most Read News
The Great Prophet Muhammad (sm)
Opi’s journey strive for excellence
2 siblings found slaughtered in Dhaka; Mother burnt
'Coronavirus may spread in Bangladesh any time'
Khagrachhari clash: Now 6 BGB members sued
Three die in Munsiganj road accident, 4 wounded
20th Founding Anniversary Friendly Cricket match of BRU
Bangladeshi 'beaten dead' by Indians
International Women’s Day on Sunday
Tk 12 lakh assets burnt in two districts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft