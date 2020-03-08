Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 March, 2020, 4:06 PM
latest Bangladesh confirms 3 coronavirus cases: IEDCR        HC cancels GK Shamim's bail in two cases      
Home Business

White House considers tax relief for airlines, travel firms

Published : Sunday, 8 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

WASHINGTON, March 7: The Trump administration is weighing tax relief for airline, cruise and travel industries to help such companies cope with a growing coronavirus outbreak that has dried up bookings, a source familiar with the plan said on Friday.
The move, which could include tax deferrals, is one of several targeted steps that the administration is considering to try to limit the economic damage from the epidemic, which could stifle consumer spending and keep many workers at home.
White House Economic adviser Larry Kudlow said it was too early to determine the magnitude of the slowdown and the nation's overall economy remained fundamentally strong and was not headed for a recession.
The Labor department released strong February payrolls data on Friday, reflecting surveys taken before the virus' rampant spread outside China became apparent.
US officials were concerned about people who may have to stay home because of the outbreak and lose wages, as well as about small business and airlines, among others, Kudlow told reporters at the White House.
"We're worried about small business. We might be worried about small farms. We might be worried about some sectors of the economy that are really hard hit," Kudlow said.
"There are a lot of things we can do for cash flow purposes, possibly deferred tax purposes, and we can set up mechanisms to do that," Kudlow said, adding that they would be "micro-forms of assistance."
Kudlow did not name the specific industries that could get tax deferments and a Treasury spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Washington Post first reported here that the administration is considering the idea.
Kudlow said the administration may have to go to Congress to seek additional funding, but aid would be "targeted micro-forms of assistance."
"We are at the moment are not going to do these gigantic packages where we put in helicopter money for everyone," he added. The Federal Reserve this week announced an emergency half-per centage point rate cut to try to blunt the coronavirus' impact.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China’s Feb forex reserves fall to $3.107 trillion
Walton declares 1 year replacement on AC
Quality, compliance factors boost BD exports to US: USTR
Citigroup waives some fees for coronavirus-hit US consumers
Govt to procure Walton products for official use
Lufthansa to halve flight capacity over virus
Emirates launches new waiver policy on COVID 19  fears
Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) Chairman Md. Sanaullah Shahid


Latest News
Death toll from China quarantine hotel collapse rises to 10
13 war crime suspects arrested in Kurigram
Death toll rises to 7; Bride among 2 still missing
5 to walk gallows for killing school teacher
HC cancels GK Shamim's bail in two cases
'Money will be refunded, if fails to perform Hajj'
Law and order meeting held in Khulna
Meherpur trader strangled
Don’t be worried over coronavirus: PM
China reports 27 new virus deaths, lowest rise in cases since Jan
Most Read News
The Great Prophet Muhammad (sm)
Opi’s journey strive for excellence
2 siblings found slaughtered in Dhaka; Mother burnt
'Coronavirus may spread in Bangladesh any time'
Khagrachhari clash: Now 6 BGB members sued
Three die in Munsiganj road accident, 4 wounded
20th Founding Anniversary Friendly Cricket match of BRU
Bangladeshi 'beaten dead' by Indians
International Women’s Day on Sunday
Tk 12 lakh assets burnt in two districts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft