Sunday, 8 March, 2020, 4:06 PM
Dollar hammered as US Treasury yields sink

Published : Sunday, 8 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

NEW YORK, March 7: The US dollar fell across the board on Friday, posting its biggest weekly loss in four years, as a sharp drop in US government bond yields hurt the greenback's appeal.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six major currencies, was about 0.7per cent lower at 95.995, after slipping to a 13-month low of 95.701. For the week, the index was down 2.2per cent, its biggest weekly decline since early May, 2016.
"A historic slide in US Treasury yields served as the straw that broke the dollar's back and its handle on three-year highs reached a couple weeks ago," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions, in Washington.
"Economic uncertainty is spreading about as fast as the coronavirus which is heaping pressure on the Federal Reserve to follow up its big rate cut this week with another when it meets later this month," he said. Investors have slashed expectations for US interest rates after an emergency Fed rate cut of 50 basis points earlier this week to counter the economic fallout from the spreading coronavirus.    -Reuters


Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) Chairman Md. Sanaullah Shahid


