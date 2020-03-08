



Many e-commerce firms operating from the newly emerging digital marketing platform are allegedly misusing the system to mislead buyers and even cheating them. Some are even luring young unemployed people to sort of gambling promising good fortune.

Over 1000 e-firms are now providing services from e-Commerce platform from the capital and elsewhere. But they are beset by hundreds of allegations of irregularities and other grievous frauds from poor quality services to outright cheating.

As there is no policy to regulate the e-commerce service providers and check loopholes, many traditional traders are now switching to digital trading platform to get rich quickly.

Many unethical practices of local and foreign e-firms and their fraudulent practice have already created big hotchpotch in the country's e-Commerce sector that needs to be quickly addressed, the sources said.

A local e-commerce platform named 'PriyoShop.com' set up with the help of venture capital has launched a 'lucky prize' game for example to be played by young people on buying lottery ticket. Such ticket becomes mature for game of gambling over three months from its purchase.

It has targeted the country's unemployed and impassionate (impressionate) youths and insiders said the game is quickly becoming popular to be a full-fledged gambling.

The CEO of PriyoShop.com Asikul Alam Khan claims he will create 50,000 entrepreneurs through his platform by 2020. But the question at the tip of everyone's tongues is how does he plan to accomplish such a great feat within the relatively miniscule timeframe?

Many others also wonder whether he is taking the cover of such big promise to run 'lucky prize game' or gambling to cheat the jobless youths. The statement seems to be something out of the script of the infamous 'Destiny 2000' concept of MLM group which has ruined thousands. These are indeed signs the government is wary about, experts said.

While taking to The Daily Observer, Ashikul Alam Khan said, "Some goes in wrong and basically we are local e-commerce and still we are in great pressure to maintain local market. If something like that then we will try to solve the problem."

"Our Smile Box is a thanks giving campaign of PriyoShop, he said. "It's a simple campaign: buy X amount and chance to get X gift. PriyoShop flipped this style to buy X gift; if you don't get it, you are able to shop full amount at anytime from PriyoShop platform. So, winning customers get gift and rest are able to shop with that amount," he said sounding like Destiny business practice.

Another e-commerce platform, 'daraz.com' willingly engaged itself in the sale of other 'anti-social devices such as sex toy and prescription medicines'.

The commonality observed that both the e-commerce platforms have targeted the spinal column of the nation -- youths of Bangladesh. A concern amongst many is that such commodities hold the capacity of destroying a nation through derailment and addiction.





















