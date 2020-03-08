Video
Sunday, 8 March, 2020, 4:05 PM
COVID-19 to have notable economic impact on Asia: ADB

Published : Sunday, 8 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Correspondent

The ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak will have a significant impact on developing Asian economies through numerous channels, including sharp declines in domestic demand, lower tourism and business travel, trade and production linkages.
It will also have supply disruptions, and health effects, according to a latest analysis by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The magnitude of the economic losses will depend on how the outbreak evolves, which remains highly uncertain.
The range of scenarios explored in the analysis suggests a global impact in the range of $77 billion to $347 billion, or 0.1% to 0.4% of global gross domestic product (GDP).
In a moderate scenario, where precautionary behaviors and restrictions such as travel bans start easing 3 months after the outbreak intensified and restrictions were imposed in late January, global losses could reach $156 billion, or 0.2% of global GDP.
The People's Republic of China (PRC) would account for $103 billion of those losses-or    0.8% of its GDP. The rest of developing Asia would lose $22 billion, or 0.2% of its GDP, it said.
"There are many uncertainties about COVID-19, including its economic impact," said ADB Chief Economist Yasuyuki Sawada. "This requires the use of multiple scenarios to provide a clearer picture of potential losses.
"We hope this analysis can support governments as they prepare clear and decisive responses to mitigate the human and economic impacts of this outbreak," he said.


