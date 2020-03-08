Video
Sunday, 8 March, 2020, 4:05 PM
Those hit by coronavirus should not go bankrupt: IMF

Published : Sunday, 8 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, March 7: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) urged governments on Friday to protect their people from the economic impact of the global health crisis caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.
"Those who are hit the hardest should not go bankrupt and lose their livelihood through no fault of their own," said IMF guidelines released in Washington. "A family-operated restaurant in a tourism-reliant country, or the employees of a factory shut down because of a local quarantine will need support to weather the crisis."
The IMF also reminded governments that it has $50 billion available in rapid-disbursing emergency financing to help countries suffering from the virus. "What we want is to guarantee that people are not going to die because of a lack of money," the statement added, quoting IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.
While announcing the fund on Wednesday, the IMF chief had also said that the facility could "provide about $40bn for emerging markets that could potentially approach us for financial support."
The und, she said, was "fully committed to supporting our member countries, particularly the most vulnerable."    -Dawn


