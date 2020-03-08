Those hit by coronavirus should not go bankrupt: IMF





"Those who are hit the hardest should not go bankrupt and lose their livelihood through no fault of their own," said IMF guidelines released in Washington. "A family-operated restaurant in a tourism-reliant country, or the employees of a factory shut down because of a local quarantine will need support to weather the crisis."

The IMF also reminded governments that it has $50 billion available in rapid-disbursing emergency financing to help countries suffering from the virus. "What we want is to guarantee that people are not going to die because of a lack of money," the statement added, quoting IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

While announcing the fund on Wednesday, the IMF chief had also said that the facility could "provide about $40bn for emerging markets that could potentially approach us for financial support."

The und, she said, was "fully committed to supporting our member countries, particularly the most vulnerable." -Dawn















WASHINGTON, March 7: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) urged governments on Friday to protect their people from the economic impact of the global health crisis caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic."Those who are hit the hardest should not go bankrupt and lose their livelihood through no fault of their own," said IMF guidelines released in Washington. "A family-operated restaurant in a tourism-reliant country, or the employees of a factory shut down because of a local quarantine will need support to weather the crisis."The IMF also reminded governments that it has $50 billion available in rapid-disbursing emergency financing to help countries suffering from the virus. "What we want is to guarantee that people are not going to die because of a lack of money," the statement added, quoting IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.While announcing the fund on Wednesday, the IMF chief had also said that the facility could "provide about $40bn for emerging markets that could potentially approach us for financial support."The und, she said, was "fully committed to supporting our member countries, particularly the most vulnerable." -Dawn