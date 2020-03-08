Bangladesh to have more Japanese investment if taxation policies eased





The Ambassador was speaking as the chief guest at the 10th networking meeting of the Japan Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JBCCI) at Lakeshore Hotel in the city on Saturday. JBCCI President Yuji Ando also spoke on the occasion.

"Currently, there are 310 Japanese Companies operating in Bangladesh. The number will increase if the issues with Bureaucracy and taxation policies become smoother and government officials become more cooperative to foreign investors," Naoki Ito said.

Yuji Ando at the meeting hinted some Japanese companies are considering shifting production units from China to other countries, including Bangladesh.

The Japanese Ambassador believed that the year 2020 -2024 are very important for Bangladesh as mega projects, like Metro Rail, Padma Bridge and Matarbari Deep-sea Port, will be completed.



"Logistics is one of the most important issues. That's because that supply chain is based on good logistic networks. In a recent case, corona virus is the biggest concern in the world and it is giving huge effects on global supply chain. We can understand that transportation and logistics are the key factor for realizing international businesses," Yuji Ando said.

He said Bangladesh has to prepare for improving logistic environment, rules and regulations for the next five years. "In this regard, we need the supports from all members to urge the government to remove the bottlenecks in logistic sector," he added.

Among others, JBCCI Treasurer Hideaki and Secretary General Tareq Rafi Bhuiyan (Jun) also spoke at the event.















