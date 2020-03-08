Deposit shares in banks was 24.65pc in 2019





The growth in their deposits was the highest after 15.08 per cent growth in 2016, according to Bangladesh Bank data. The growth rate was 10.78 per cent in 2018 and 14.15 per cent in 2017.

Two banks such as NRB and Standard Bank opened Islamic banking windows in February this year as the popularity of Islamic banking is gaining ground among depositors as it offers safe banking, Modi's research recently highlighted.

Customers' deposits in Islamic banks windows increased to Tk 2,80,227.8 crore in December last year from Tk 2,37,366.9 crore a year ago. Due to the increased deposit growth, all such Islamic banks' market share increased to 24.65 per cent in 2019 from 23.50 per cent a year ago, according to latest BB report.

At the end of 2017, the market share of Islamic banks was 23.13 per cent. BB officials, however, said that stringent compliance with rules and regulations had become very much essential for sustainable growth of the Islamic banking sector. As a Muslim-majority country, the demand for Shariah-based banking products is on the rise, they said.

To reap benefit of the growing popularity of the Islamic banking segment, two of the country's conventional scheduled banks - NRB Global Bank and Standard Bank - opened Islamic banking windows in February this year.

In a recently published research report of global rating agency Moody's on Investors Service said that the conversion of two conventional banks into Islamic banking in Bangladesh is a positive development for the Islamic banking sector of the country.

With the growth of market influence of Islamic banks, traditional banks are losing market share. Deposits in all banks grew by 12.57 per cent or Tk 1,26,998.6 crore to Tk 11,36,979.6 crore in 2019 from Tk 10,09,981 crore at the end of 2018.

The gradual increase in market share of the Islamic banking represents customers' growing confidence in the banking system when traditional banks are facing setback to retain public confidence, officials of Islamic banks said.

In terms of investments, known as lending in the traditional banking, the market share of Islamic banks increased to 24.82 per cent in 2019 against 24.04 per cent in the previous year.

Investments of the Islamic banks stood at Tk 2,62,752 crore last year from Tk 2,30,907.3 crore in the previous year. Excess liquidity in the Islamic banks increased to Tk 9,732.64 crore from Tk 6,524.21 crore.

In all eight commercial banks are running Islamic banking in the country apart from traditional banking.















