

Rice, potato, edible oil prices up fish, sugar, eggs slide

Traders said, prices of edible oil and rice increased suddenly by another leap. Besides, the price of powdered milk showed up. Retailers said they have nothing to do if whole sellers raise the price.

Mamun Hossain, a private service holder told The Daily Observer, that prices of most commodities including rice, edible oil and milk powdered have gone up. Soaring prices of essentials is not a good sign going beyond the affordability of common people. Unscrupulous traders are trying to take the opportunity first.

He said the government should strengthen market monitoring right now. Meanwhile, the prices of unpacked soybean and palm oil have increased by Tk 2 to Tk 3 per liter just in a week.

Vendor Anis Ali told The Daily Observer, "We're now selling unpacked soybean at Tk 90 to Tk 100 per liter, palm oil at Tk 70 to Tk 75, one-liter container of soybean at Tk 110, and a five-liter container at Tk 500 to Tk 520."

While visiting different kitchen market in the capital this correspondent found, supply of summer vegetables is increasing. However, prices were high.

Brinjil was selling for Tk 40 to Tk 60 a kg, papaya for Tk 30 to Tk 40 a kg, bitter gourds for Tk 100 to Tk 120 a kg, potato for Tk 25, okra for Tk 60 a kg, bottle gourds for Tk 50 to Tk 60 apiece, cucumber for Tk 30 to Tk 40 a kg, carrot for Tk 30 a kg and tomatoes for Tk 30 to Tk 35 a kg.

Green chilli was selling for Tk 60 to Tk 80 a kg on the day. The sources said local onion was sold between Tk 70 to Tk 80 per kg while imported ones were sold between Tk 60 to Tk 65 per kg. Local garlic sold from Tk 120 to Tk 130 while imported garlic was sold Tk 160 to TK 170 per kg.

Coarse Sawrna rice was selling at Tk 40 to Tk 42 per kg while BR-28 at Tk44 to Tk 46 which was sold at Tk 38 earlier last week.

Moreover, Jirasail sold at Tk 45 per kg compared to Tk 40 and Kalijira at Tk 105 compared to Tk 90 to Tk 100 earlier last week. Najirshail rice was retailed at Tk 58 to Tk 62 per kg and its standard variety at Tk 52 to Tk 55 a kg.

Chicken (broiler) was selling at Tk 150 per kg while chicken (local) Tk 300 to Tk 350 per piece and chicken (Pakistani) Tk 200 to Tk 250 per piece.

Fish prices remained unchanged. Rohita was selling at Tk 270 to Tk 350 per kg, Katla at Tk 250 to Tk 320, Pangas at Tk 120 to Tk 180 and Tilapia at Tk 120 to Tk 180 per kg.

















