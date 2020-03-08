Video
Sunday, 8 March, 2020, 4:05 PM
Professor Dr Abdur Rahed Khan gets Gold Medal

Published : Sunday, 8 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Professor Dr. Abdur Rahed Khan, Professor of Paediatric Surgery, Bangladesh Institute for Child Health, has been awarded Professor Quazi Quamruzzaman Best Paediatric Surgeon Gold Medal in 2020.
This award is named after Professor Quazi Quamruzzaman, the founder of the APSB, freedom fighter, the Chairman of APAD, founder of Pabna Community Hospital and the chairman of Dhaka Community Hospital Trust.  It is awarded to the best paediatric surgeon by APSB every year.
 Association of  Paediatric Surgeon of   Bangladesh awarded this Gold medal  in its 8th  annual conference held  at  Rashni Mohol, Grand Sulten Teas Resort, Shreemangal, Moulvibazar on March 6.  The Gold medal was handed over to Professor Dr. Abdur Rahed Khan by Quazi  Quamruzzaman in the conference.
The chief guest of the conference was Md. Ashadul Islam, Secretary, Health Services Division, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, and presided over by Professor Md. Abdul Aziz, President, APSB. Special Guest Dr. Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin, President of Bangladesh Medical Association, Prof. Dr. M Iqbal Arslan, President, Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad, Dr. Md. Ehteshamul Huq Choudhury, Secretary General of Bangladesh Medical Association.



