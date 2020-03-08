Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 March, 2020, 4:05 PM
latest Bangladesh confirms 3 coronavirus cases: IEDCR        HC cancels GK Shamim's bail in two cases      
Home Art & Culture

Salman Khan, Disha Patani cancel Radhe’s Azerbaijan shoot over coronavirus outbreak

Published : Sunday, 8 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

Salman Khan, Disha Patani cancel Radhe’s Azerbaijan shoot over coronavirus outbreak

Salman Khan, Disha Patani cancel Radhe’s Azerbaijan shoot over coronavirus outbreak

The shoot of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in Azerbaijan has been cancelled. According to a report in Mid Day, the cancellation came about following the dangerous spread of coronavirus.A song and an action sequence were to be shoot there.
Salman Khan and Disha Patani were to travel to Baku in Azerbaijan via Dubai or Doha, the report says. A unit source mentioned, "Considering the coronavirus outbreak, it's scary to travel with a large number of unit hands abroad. It doesn't make sense. Now, it will have to be shot elsewhere."
The report adds that some members of the crew had already left for Baku for prep for the shoot. They have reportedly been called back.
This film will be the second time Salman will work with Disha after their hit film, Bharat. Speaking about her role in the film, Disha told PTI, "Salman sir just asked me if I would like to do the film. I said yes. There is a reason why I chose to do the film, besides the fact that it had Salman sir and it was directed by Prabhu Deeva sir. It has to do with the story and my character."
Radhe will also star Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and actor Govind Namdev. Deepak Dobriyal was to work, too, but could not owing to date issues. Speaking to PTI, he said, "We were going to collaborate on 'Radhe' but I couldn't be part of it due to date issues. It was a positive role. It would be unfair now to talk about the role. We couldn't adjust the dates as I had the promotions of Angrezi Medium and then another film of mine got pushed so things didn't work out."




Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is being co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions and Reel Life Production. The film will hit theatres on Eid this year which is in May.    -Hindustan Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Professor Dr Abdur Rahed Khan gets Gold Medal
Salman Khan, Disha Patani cancel Radhe’s Azerbaijan shoot over coronavirus outbreak
Web series ‘Ekattor’ to premiere on March 26
A Poet of Abstraction
Kajol’s short film Devi accused of plagiarism by film student
Threat of coronavirus hangs heavily over Rome Raphael spectacular
Sir Billy Connolly won’t perform live again
‘Holudboni’ releases in two cinemas


Latest News
Death toll from China quarantine hotel collapse rises to 10
Death toll rises to 7; Bride among 2 still missing
5 to walk gallows for killing school teacher
HC cancels GK Shamim's bail in two cases
'Money will be refunded, if fails to perform Hajj'
Law and order meeting held in Khulna
Meherpur trader strangled
Don’t be worried over coronavirus: PM
China reports 27 new virus deaths, lowest rise in cases since Jan
Australia meet India in World Cup final
Most Read News
The Great Prophet Muhammad (sm)
Opi’s journey strive for excellence
2 siblings found slaughtered in Dhaka; Mother burnt
'Coronavirus may spread in Bangladesh any time'
Khagrachhari clash: Now 6 BGB members sued
Three die in Munsiganj road accident, 4 wounded
20th Founding Anniversary Friendly Cricket match of BRU
Bangladeshi 'beaten dead' by Indians
International Women’s Day on Sunday
Tk 12 lakh assets burnt in two districts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft