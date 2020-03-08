

Web series ‘Ekattor’ to premiere on March 26

On this occasion, the first look revealand characters' introduction of EKATTOR was held on March 5, Kawran Bazar in the city. The program was attended by Sakib R. Khan, the Business lead of Hoichoi Bangladesh, Sarder Saniat Hossain (CEO, The Good Company), the executive producer of EKATTOR, Hoichoi Bangladesh team along with all the casts.

Sakib R. Khan, the Business Lead of Hoichoi Bangladesh said, "Bangladeshi talents are recognized all over the world and this is one of our new attempts to make Bangladeshi contents reach the world media. Hoichoi is working on many more contents of Bangladesh that'll be coming very soon. As our root and heritage have been grown and embedded in Bangla and we are working to entertain the Bengali people all over the world, we just cannot aloof from our responsibilities to it. This project, EKATTOR, is a true reflection of such responsibilities.As a matter of fact, the number of such type of works is very low. Hopefully, this content will add to our food for thoughts and appreciated by all.

A trailer of EKATTOR was shown to the media and after that, all the casts shared their experiences to all. Hereafter,a media interaction with artists and short interviews were held.

The Good Company is the executive producer of the web series and it is produced by Dope production. It is noteworthy that Hoichoi Bangladesh has previously released two original web series named 'Dhaka Metro' and 'Money Honey'.

The film, EKATTOR, features 5 lead characters in the context of the agitating time during 1971. Captain Shiraj is a protagonist (Mostafizur Noor) who tries to collect the file of Operation Blitz to hand over it to international mass media before this disaster happens. He takes shelter in Salim's (Mostafa Monwar) garage while being chased by Major Wasim (Iresh Zaker) along with his Pakistani troop. He is intended to seek help from Ruhi (Rafiath Rashid Mithila), a journalist and wife of Major Wasim. Salim, Joyita (Nusrat Imrose Tisha), Pradip (Shatabdi Wadud), Ruhi and many others build up a resistance against the Pakistani army on the night of March 25th. The unexpected attack of Salim leaves the Pakistani army baffled.















Web series 'Ekattor' to premiere on March 26 A new web series 'EKATTOR' is going to be released on 26th March on Independence Day from Hoichoi platform. This web series, which for all intents and purposes is a thriller, is helmed by Tanim Noor and screenplay by Shibabrata Barman. It has been starred by Iresh Zaker, Mostafa Monwar, Rafiath Rashid Mithila, Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Mostafizur Noor Imran, TariqAnam Khan, Shatabdi Wadud Deepanwita Martin and many more.On this occasion, the first look revealand characters' introduction of EKATTOR was held on March 5, Kawran Bazar in the city. The program was attended by Sakib R. Khan, the Business lead of Hoichoi Bangladesh, Sarder Saniat Hossain (CEO, The Good Company), the executive producer of EKATTOR, Hoichoi Bangladesh team along with all the casts.Sakib R. Khan, the Business Lead of Hoichoi Bangladesh said, "Bangladeshi talents are recognized all over the world and this is one of our new attempts to make Bangladeshi contents reach the world media. Hoichoi is working on many more contents of Bangladesh that'll be coming very soon. As our root and heritage have been grown and embedded in Bangla and we are working to entertain the Bengali people all over the world, we just cannot aloof from our responsibilities to it. This project, EKATTOR, is a true reflection of such responsibilities.As a matter of fact, the number of such type of works is very low. Hopefully, this content will add to our food for thoughts and appreciated by all.A trailer of EKATTOR was shown to the media and after that, all the casts shared their experiences to all. Hereafter,a media interaction with artists and short interviews were held.The Good Company is the executive producer of the web series and it is produced by Dope production. It is noteworthy that Hoichoi Bangladesh has previously released two original web series named 'Dhaka Metro' and 'Money Honey'.The film, EKATTOR, features 5 lead characters in the context of the agitating time during 1971. Captain Shiraj is a protagonist (Mostafizur Noor) who tries to collect the file of Operation Blitz to hand over it to international mass media before this disaster happens. He takes shelter in Salim's (Mostafa Monwar) garage while being chased by Major Wasim (Iresh Zaker) along with his Pakistani troop. He is intended to seek help from Ruhi (Rafiath Rashid Mithila), a journalist and wife of Major Wasim. Salim, Joyita (Nusrat Imrose Tisha), Pradip (Shatabdi Wadud), Ruhi and many others build up a resistance against the Pakistani army on the night of March 25th. The unexpected attack of Salim leaves the Pakistani army baffled.